19:43 GMT16 June 2021
    FILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021.

    Indian Gov't Laughs Off Claims Covaxin Contains Newborn Calf Serum As Jab Reluctance Rises

    India
    by
    Having learnt of the misinformation being promulgated on social media about the COVID-19 inoculation, Covaxin, India's Government has issued a clarification. Experts say that the rumours about what the vaccine contains have been the major reason there has been a rising number of Indians who are reluctant to have a jab.

    India's government on Wednesday released a clarification regarding the ingredients of the Bharat Biotech's Covaxin jab after rumours started circulating on social media that it contains the serum of newborn calf.

    The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement that "facts have been twisted and misrepresented in these posts''. The government confirmed calf serum is not a component of the vaccine.

    "Newborn Calf Serum is used only for the preparation/ growth of Vero cells. Different kinds of bovine and other animal serum are standard enrichment ingredients used globally for Vero cell growth," the ministry stated.
    "Vero cells are used to establish cell life which help in the production of vaccines. This technique has been used for decades in Polio, Rabies, and Influenza vaccines."
    "These Vero cells, after they have grown, are washed with water, with chemicals (also technically known as a buffer), many times to make it free of the newborn calf serum. Thereafter, these Vero cells are infected with coronavirus for viral growth," it added.

    A healthcare worker gives a woman a dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine Covishield, made by the Serum Institute of India, inside the classroom of a school which has been converted into a temporary vaccination centre, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat state, India on 1 May 2021.
    Migrants, Labourers Forgotten in India's Vaccination Drive
    The government has clarified that Vero cells are destroyed in the process of viral growth. Thereafter this virus is also deactivated and purified. This neutralised virus is then used to make the final vaccine, and in the final vaccine formulation, no calf serum is used.

    Hence, the final vaccine (Covaxin) does not contain newborn calf serum at all and the serum is not an ingredient of the final vaccine product. 

    The clarification comes after a recent response by Bharat Biotech to a right to information (RTI) application asking about whether foetal bovine serum (FBS) is used to make coronavirus vaccines caused an uproar.

    Bharat Biotech replied that newborn calf serum is used in the revival process of Vero cells, which are further used for the production of coronavirus during the manufacturing of Covaxin.

    However, social media went berserk after several opposition leaders of the country posted the RTI response.

    Earlier today, Gaurav Pandhi, the Congress Party's National Coordinator for Digital Communications and Social Media, took to Twitter and cited the RTI response claiming that Narendra Modi's government admitted that the vaccine made by Bharat Biotech “consists of Newborn Calf Serum .....which is a portion of clotted blood obtained from young cow-calves less than 20 days old, after slaughtering them”.

    This development has arisen just as the issue of vaccine hesitancy among Indians, especially those living in the deep countryside, is rising. Reportedly, many are reluctant about receiving the vaccine because of concerns about the side effects or possible adverse reactions.

    Dr Yash Javeri, who works in Critical Care, Anesthesia and Emergency Medicine, at the Regency Superspeciality Hospital in Lucknow city, told Sputnik: "It is an irony that we are fighting COVID-19 and tackling the menace of fake news. Such fake news needs to be tackled firmly at all levels. Scientific bodies and media houses share the responsibility of telling the truth to the common man."   

    A medical worker inoculates a man with a dose of Covishield at a civil hospital in Ajnala village, about 28km from Amritsar in the state of Punjab on 1 April 2021 as India expanded its coronavirus vaccination drive to those aged 45 to 60.
    India's Minority Affairs Ministry Quells Vaccine Reluctance Among Muslims, Tribals
    Dr Javeri also said that rural India is still showing reluctance to get vaccinated. "Fear-mongering against vaccines is rampant. Poor health education is the main reason for it." 

    "Public confidence in vaccination may decline because of real or perceived risks associated with immunisation, and this, in turn, may lead to lower vaccination coverage and loss of herd immunity," he stated.  

    Dr Javeri also pointed out that the hesitancy generally is prompted by fears of conditions such as impotency, death, chip implantation and magnetism. He stressed that the scientific authorities need to differentiate between the types of fears and anxiety to prevent them influencing vaccine acceptance and give important information and an essential base for future studies and interventions.

    Apprehensions and unfounded beliefs have to be dealt with scientifically. He said that in places where successful vaccination programmes have been performed, not as many people are now dying from COVID-19.

    No Change to Vaccination Plans, Says India After Rumours Surface of Single Shot Trials
    Congress Party: India Too Far Behind to Achieve Modi's Goal of Vaccinating One Billion by December
    Votre message a été envoyé!
