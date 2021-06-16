Register
09:01 GMT16 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    There are 70,000 ASHA workers in state

    72,000 Healthcare Activists Go on Indefinite Strike in India’s Maharashtra Demanding Salary Hike 

    © Photo : ANI/twitter
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/10/1083160517_0:56:1200:731_1200x675_80_0_0_f0c7b99c5ec5bb03813c75f85a184f9f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106161083159552-72000-healthcare-activists-go-on-indefinite-strike-in-indias-maharashtra-demanding-salary-hike/

    ASHAs are the key frontline healthcare workers helping the government connect with rural people. They play a vital role in combating the country's health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. But time and again, they have suffered the government's neglect. They don’t have regular salaries; their work is supposed to be voluntary and part-time.

    About 72,000 Accredited Social Healthcare Activists (ASHAs), known for the crucial role they play in remote areas of every Indian state, have announced an indefinite strike in Maharashtra. They are protesting against inadequate pay and the unsatisfactory safety measures being provided to them to carry out COVID-19 surveys, among other issues.  

    "Other healthcare workers are being paid INR 9,000 ($122) monthly for the same work that we are doing. Currently, most of us hardly earn INR 1,650 ($22) per month," Chayya Deshmukh, one of the health workers, told Sputnik. 

    Last year, the Maharashtra state government had promised to increase wages. But, according to Deshmukh, no raise has been given to them as yet.

    "We are receiving the minimum salary. How are we supposed to live with such a small amount?" she asked.

    She said, moreover, they have even been denied the additional daily payment of INR 300 (about $4) which they were receiving during the first COVID wave. 

    ​These healthcare workers conduct door-to-door COVID surveys, check on home-isolated patients, and help out at COVID testing camps.

    As the second wave primarily impacted the rural part of the country, these health workers’ working hours were also raised from up to four hours to about eight to nine hours. Their workload also increased, with cases spiking in villages. So far, the state has reported at least 20 ASHAs dying due to COVID-19

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to convene a meeting on Wednesday with the state Health Minister Rajesh Tope to discuss these healthcare workers’ issues, sources told Sputnik.

    Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has urged the state government to accord the highest priority to fulfilling the demands of ASHAs. 

    "At the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, these ASHAs have shown extraordinary courage to serve the people in rural areas. They are the foot soldiers reaching out to people in remote areas. It is the responsibility of the state government to look after them. They should get higher remuneration and provided better working facilities," Fadnavis, the former Maharashtra State chief, stated. 

    He also described the government's "neglect" towards the health workers as "unfortunate".

    Maharashtra so far has recorded 5.9 million Covid cases and 114,000 deaths.

    Related:

    Indian Politician Uddhav Thackeray to be Next Maharashtra State Chief
    Political Crisis in India’s Maharashtra Ends as Uddhav Thackeray is Sworn-in as Chief
    Hindus Flock Temples with Milk, Cannabis to Charm Lord Shiva for Blessings on ‘Maha Shivratri’
    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik V, Sputnik, SPUTNIX, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Maharashtra, COVID-19, Indians, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse