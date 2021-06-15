India's Anti-Terror Agency Offers $27,000 Reward In Search for Israeli Embassy Blast Suspects

On 29 January, a blast of "very low intensity" took place near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. According to the police, no one was injured in the explosion, though a few vehicles were damaged.

India's anti-terror unit, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), announced on Tuesday a INR 2 million ($27,000) reward in the search for the two suspects wanted in connection with the blast that took place near the Israeli Embassy earlier this year.

According to the officials, they are seeking information to help identify the two suspected individuals as seen in CCTV footage from the area.

"Any information in this regard leading to the identification and arrest of the suspected individuals will be rewarded with cash of INR 1 Million ($13,500) on each," the NIA said in a statement.

The anti-terror unit has released video footage and pictures of the two suspects who were spotted outside the embassy minutes before the explosion. The two can be seen wearing masks and one of them had a bag in his hand.

​Speaking to Sputnik, a senior NIA official said that several teams are trying to trace the suspects' movement.

According to the investigation, it seems as though the attack was planned and there was a clear intention of ill-doing, the officer added.

After the attack, Israel denounced the incident as an "act of terrorism" and stated it was "not surprised".

On the day of the incident, the Delhi Police recovered a letter from the blast spot addressed to Israel's ambassador to India, Ron Malka, describing him as a terrorist and devil from a terrorist nation.

The case is being investigated by Indian agencies, with the involvement of experts from the Israeli secret service Mossad.