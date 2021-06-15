Register
19:20 GMT15 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - This 25 February 2019 file photo shows a banner of the 5G network displayed during the Mobile World Congress wireless show, in Barcelona, Spain.

    Mukesh Ambani's Telecom Jio Reportedly Starts 5G Testing Using Indian-Made Equipment

    © AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081395104_0:73:3162:1851_1200x675_80_0_0_560f7203a1782af8bfc4e0dfea4e78d5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106151083153581-mukesh-ambanis-telecom-jio-reportedly-starts-5g-testing-using-indian-made-equipment/

    On 4 May, India’s Department of Telecoms (DoT) gave the green light to telecom firms to begin trials of 5G. The country, which has more than 700 million internet users, has been waiting for super-fast fifth generation mobile network since last year which is when trials were originally scheduled. The pandemic, however, put the kybosh on all that.

    Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator run by Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has started 5G testing in Mumbai city, using Indian-made equipment, a media report said on Tuesday, citing sources.

    “The network went live quickly after receiving a trial spectrum from the DoT. We are using both – mid-bands and mm-wave bands with standalone architecture for 5G trials in Mumbai,” the Economic Times quoted a Jio executive as saying.

    A Huawei logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China, 23 February 2021.
    © REUTERS / ALY SONG
    India Excludes China's Huawei, ZTE As Country Begins 5G Trials
    To support the ultra-fast fifth-generation internet, Jio has developed an end-to-end 5G stack complete with 5G radio as well as core network solutions. With no dependency on any foreign player, Jio aims to built an entire “Made-in-India 5G ecosystem” that could be rolled-out “cost effectively”. 

    According to reports, all of Jio’s 5G testing equipment for Mumbai was made in India with the help of local partners.

    In December 2020, the 64-year-old Jio boss, Ambani, announced that his telecom brand will be the first to introduce 5G services in India.

    Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India “self-reliant", the industrialist also noted that Jio’s 5G hardware and technology will not be imported but would instead be “Made in India”.

    When the multi-billionaire made his statement, it came against the backdrop of the Indo-China tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that began in the spring of 2020 and lasted for months before easing because of several rounds of negotiations at different levels.

    In this Aug. 19, 2019, photo, a guide is silhouetted in an exhibition promoting Huawei's 5G technologies at the Huawei Campus in Shenzhen in Southern China's Guangdong province
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    ‘India Detoxing From China’s Cheap Tech Drug’: Experts Support Keeping 5G Trials Huawei-Free
    India is limiting its dependency on Chinese equipment suppliers such as Huawei and ZTE to support the 5G ecosystem in the country, citing national security concerns.

    Hence, just as Jio is making sourcing local equipment for 5G development a priority, other Indian telecom firms, such as Bharti Airtel, is working with foreign tech players like Finnish firm Nokia to develop 5G systems in India.

    In January this year, India and Japan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreeing to work together in cooperation on the development of advanced tech sectors such as 5G.

    Tags:
    Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Mukesh Ambani, China, trials, trials, trial, trial, trial, testing, testing, 5g, 5G network, 5G, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse