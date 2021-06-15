Indians Arrange Mock Funeral For Bike to Protest Against Fuel Price Hike

Activists in India's eastern state of West Bengal arranged a mock funeral procession for a petrol motorbike to protest against spiking fuel prices.
Earlier in May, fuel prices breached the record INR 100-mark ($ 1.36) in states including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan. Petrol prices vary in different states because some local governments add a multitude of taxes and levies on oil.
And on this stance @KolkataPolice (laughable one) is that the man was keen to have photo with Raj Bhawan background. No action whatsoever taken. pic.twitter.com/95mmLGghSC— Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 19, 2021
Opposition leaders from Congress staged a protest last week in the capital Delhi on a bullock cart demanding an immediate rollback of the skyrocketing prices.
"The government should stop imposing excise duty on petrol and diesel. It should come under the purview of Goods and Services Tax (GST)," senior leader KC Venugopal told reporters.
