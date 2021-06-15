Register
16:18 GMT15 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A handout photo released by Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows the disengagement process between Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army from a contested area in the western Himalayas, in Ladakh region.

    Troop Disengagement Process With China Working to India's 'Disadvantage,' Congress President Says

    © REUTERS / Indian Army
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082142834_0:0:1201:676_1200x675_80_0_0_9814e8d7441024c63945334fd9f1141b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106151083153123-troop-disengagement-process-with-china-working-to-indias-disadvantage-says-sonia-gandhi/

    There's unease in India about the ongoing troop disengagement process with China at the Ladakh border, as both nations seek to end the year-long military standoff. According to reports in Indian media, Beijing told Delhi in April that it should be "happy" with what's been achieved and seek no more concessions.

    On Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi, the chief of India's main opposition party Congress, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing troop disengagement process at the Ladakh border with China.

    Her criticism follows media reports that China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) refused to vacate several friction points during the negotiations. 

    "The disengagement agreement with China appears to have worked entirely to India’s disadvantage so far," said Gandhi, Congress' leader.

    The disengagement process commenced in February this year – military commanders from both nations have so far held 11 rounds of talks in a bid to end the border stalemate.

    To date, troops on both sides have retreated from one friction point on the northern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake, while China has reportedly pulled back troops from forward positions in the Galwan Valley.

    However, the PLA is yet to remove troops from Gogra Post, Hot Springs, and Depsang, the other points of contention in the ongoing dispute.

    Meanwhile, the Indian opposition has criticised the Modi-led government for agreeing to remove Indian troops from Kailash Range, another strategically located mountain post at the border.

    According to media reports, Chinese negotiators told their Indian counterparts at the end of the 11th round of military commander-level talks on 9 April to be “happy” with what has been achieved regarding the troop disengagement so far. The Chinese commanders reportedly refused to vacate any more troops from the disputed border points after the pullout from Pangong Tso Lake.

    Gandhi’s comments about the troop drawdown process come on the first anniversary of the deadly Galwan Valley clash between Chinese and Indian troops on 15-16 June last year.

    Twenty Indian and four PLA soldiers were killed in the border conflict, as per official death toll released by both the governments.

    It was the deadliest clash between the two Asian powerhouses since the 1962 India-China border war.

    Gandhi, meanwhile, has also sought clarity on Prime Minister Modi’s statement on the battle, when the Indian leader claimed in a televised address that “nobody has transgressed” into the Indian territory.

    “The Congress party reiterates its concern that no clarity is yet available and the Prime Minister’s last word on the subject a year ago was that no transgression had occurred,” she said.
    “We have repeatedly sought details of the episode in light of the PM’s statement, as well as details of what progress has been made towards restoring the status quo ante prior to April 2020,” the Congress president added. 

    Related:

    Chinese Media Releases First Video of Bloody Night When Galwan Valley Turned Red
    Indian Netizens Question Authenticity of 'Galwan Valley' Video Shared by Chinese State Media
    One Year After Galwan Battle: China 'Reasserts Claim Over Ladakh With More Infra, Bomber Trials'
    Tags:
    People's Liberation Army, India, Ladakh region, China, Sonia Gandhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse