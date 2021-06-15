Indian Parliamentarian Claims Attack on Home Days After Flagging Alleged Land Scam by Temple Trust

The temple dedicated to Lord Rama is set be built in India’s Uttar Pradesh state but people are calling foul play.

An Indian parliamentarian from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday claimed that a group of unidentified people attacked his home days after he flagged an alleged scam involving the purchase of land for building the Lord Rama Temple in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh State.

AAP politician and parliamentarian Sanjay Singh took to Twitter on Tuesday and accused the Uttar Pradesh State’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of the attack.

Singh said despite the hooliganism, he won’t let anyone steal from the donation raised for constructing the Hindu temple, and said he was willing to die to protect the fund.

मेरे घर पर हमला हुआ है।

कान खोलकर सुन लो भाजपाइयों चाहे जितनी गुंडागर्दी कर लो प्रभु श्री राम के नाम पर बनने वाले मंदिर में चंदा चोरी नही करने दूँगा।

इसके लिए चाहे मेरी हत्त्या हो जाय। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 15, 2021

Uttar Pradesh’s main opposition party Samajwadi Party (SP) and the AAP, which rules Delhi, have claimed that the land purchase deal took place in March this year. They claim the deal involved two real estate dealers who allegedly purchased a property from an individual for INR 20 million ($273,056) and sold it within minutes to the temple’s trust for INR 185 million ($2.5 million)

During a press conference on Sunday, AAP leader Singh said: "The land in Ayodhya registered with number 243, 244, and 246, valuing INR 58 million( $793,294), was purchased from two persons named – Kusum Pathak and Harish Pathak – by Sultan Ansari and Ravi Mohan Tiwari for INR 20 Million ($273,056)".

The temple trust, however, denied the allegations in a statement late on Sunday night and issued another clarification on Tuesday too.

Facts about land purchase deal done by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Bagh Bijaisi, Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/NROXgDqCFW — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) June 15, 2021

Sputnik tried to contact AAP leader Singh for comments but he didn’t answer.

The Delhi Police have initiated a probe and arrested two people.

Tweets from the official Twitter handle of Deputy Commission of Police (DCP) New Delhi read: “An attempt was made to deface the name plate at the residence of Sanjay Singh. Two persons have been detained in this regard. No physical injury has been caused to anyone. Further investigation is on.”

Another tweet said: “No attack or physical assault has taken place on Member of Parliament.”