'Is It Cowdung?' Semi-Nude Bollywood Star Urvashi Rautela Taking Mud Bath Leaves Indians in Stitches

Celebrities often try out new beauty treatments to get flawless skin. An ancient beauty technique is the mud bath , a naturopathy treatment that involves the scientific use of clay and muds to get glowing skin and heal skin-related problems. It is said that Egyptian Queen Cleopatra used to often indulge in mud baths to look flawless.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela took the Indians by storm by posting a semi-nude picture of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen covered in mud from head to toe and posing for the camera.

Taking a beauty cue from Queen Cleopatra, Urvashi shared that in ancient times, Cleopatra used to love mud baths, and now, it has become her favourite beauty treatment.

Smeared in the red mud of a Balearic beach in Spain, Urvashi emphasised, "Its mineral-rich mud is considered therapeutic and good for the skin. Mud really can be a muddy marvel. Covered in healing mud therapeutic Mud Baths are still heralded today for their ability to detoxify and draw out impurities, soften skin, improve circulation, and ease aches and pains. (sic)"

Stunned, at first sight, netizens thought that she was smeared in cow dung, as many devout Hindus in India consider cow dung to be rich in minerals and often apply it on themselves and use it to make environmentally friendly products such as soaps, candles, and oil lamps.

While some netizens praised her sexy body, many flooded social media with memes of her taking a dip at a muddy pit and also resembled her to Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's scene from his popular Hindi movie 'Nayak' (2001) in which he gets completely smeared in mud like her. Some also called for rain to wash off all the mud, hoping to see her chiselled physique.