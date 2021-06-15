Delhi High Court Issues Legal Notice to Facebook, Instagram Over Stickers Of Hindu Gods

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued legal notices to Instagram as well as its parent company Facebook regarding the stickers with Hindu gods, that some say show disrespect.
The notice sent to Facebook and Instagram seeks an explanation as to why such stickers are available on the platforms and why they were not removed from the apps after Indian users pointed out that their religious sentiments were hurt, Indian media reported.
On 8 June, plaintiff Singh posted a video message on Twitter saying that he will launch a protest along with a sit-down demonstration at Instagram’s India office if questionable stickers featuring Hindu gods were not removed immediately. Sitting in the backdrop of what looks like a temple with pictures of Hindu deities stuck on the walls – Singh in his video message can be heard demanding an apology from Instagram.
— Manish Singh (@MSinghBJP) June 8, 2021
Sharing a copy of his complaint, Singh accused - Instagram – to have been deliberately and intentionally hurting the feelings and sentiments of Hindus with the “tasteless portrayal” of Hindu gods like Lord Shiva.
— Manish Singh (@MSinghBJP) June 8, 2021
The case against Facebook and Instagram comes days after the platforms agreed to appoint a resident grievance officer for its India operations as directed by the new digital laws of India that were announced back in February this year.
