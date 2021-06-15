Register
05:39 GMT15 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A bird flies past coconut trees under the inclement weather due to Cyclone Yaas in Kolkata, India,

    Residents in India's 'Marble City' Jabalpur Hug Trees to Save 150-Year-Old Nature Reserve

    © AP Photo / Bikas Das
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0e/1083147472_0:73:3069:1799_1200x675_80_0_0_331d9f6418bf66942cc31dc3bca2b5af.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106151083137607-residents-in-indias-marble-city-jabalpur-hug-trees-to-save-150-year-old-nature-reserve/

    In April, Global Forest Watch revealed that India lost more than 38,000 hectares of tropical forest between 2019 and 2020, slashing the country’s tree covering by 14 percent.

    Over the past few months, several environmental activists from the central Indian town of Jabalpur, also known as Marble city, have been hugging trees on a 150-year-old nature reserve.

    Covering more than 1,000 hectares, the “Dumna Nature Reserve” is home to a large variety of plants and animals including leopards, snakes, jackals, crocodiles, peacocks and deer.

    The thriving ecosystem also contains a reservoir called “Khandari” that provides water to the area's residents.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от People for Dumna (@savedumna)

    Hugging trees to oppose deforestation is a popular form of protest among many nature lovers, having been inspired by the 1974 Chipko Movement first witnessed in Uttarakhand state. “Chipko” is a Hindi verb that means “to stick”.

    As the name suggests, people come together and hug trees and plants in areas that are under threat. Local artists from Jabalpur have created catchy rap songs to go with the videos of activists cleaning the nature reserve, and wrapping their arms around the trees there.
    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Shubham Vishwakarma (@lowkey.natsu)

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от chipkudumna (@chipkodumna)

    Development or Conservation?

    India’s Madhya Pradesh government is considering turning the nature reserve into either a tiger safari park or, preferably, a sports complex with a stadium, Jabalpur-based lawyer Somesh Awasthi told Sputnik.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government’s plans are seen as “development projects” to make the state more profitable for tourism.

    Opposing the government’s plans, Awasthi said that although there’s an array of environmental reasons why constructing in the region is unnecessary, making a sports complex or a tiger safari are “not great ideas” either.

    He said that the forest is located near Jabalpur airport and three key manufacturing units of the Indian Army: the Gun Carriage Factory, Vehicle Factory and Ordinance Factory.

    Awasthi thinks if a sports complex is constructed so close to the airport, it would be a nuisance for the residents of this area on days of major events.

    “A lot of trees will have to be chopped down to create the parking space alone. Second, no events will be allowed to be shot using drones anywhere near it because of the neighbouring army area. The nature reserve is the lungs of this city. Why add traffic and pollution by converting a perfectly maintained natural ecosystem into a jungle safari?” Awasthi added.

    What Are the Activists Planning?

    Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) have warned the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party against damaging the natural habitat of thousands of flora and fauna species.

    Talking to Sputnik, Samarth Awasthi, IYC spokesman revealed that the government has options to build a sports complex on another outskirt of the city, called the Neem Kheda Village.

    He said the authorities are trying to destroy the Dumna Nature Reserve for selfish reasons, ignoring a existing alternative.

    “Along with the land at Neem Kheda, there are hundreds of more land options available to the government for their ‘development projects’. The state government can choose any other empty land," the IYC spokesman said adding:
    “So this plan cooked up by the state and the central government is unacceptable. No sportsman or sports lover would find any joy in playing over the graves of animals and trees."

    News of the “Chipko Movement” aimed to “save Dumna” has reached a national level, after Jabalpur residents raised the issue on social media.

    After witnessing support from nature-lovers from around India, the movement will then come onto the major streets of Jabalpur.

    Local theatre artists and students will stage short street shows called “Nukkad Natak” in India, to spread awareness of their cause.

    These skits will be recorded and uploaded on social media to draw support from more people.

    Activists participating in the movement said if their cause manages to get enough supporters, the government would have to consider leaving Jabalpur’s nature reserve alone, as it is.

    Last year, a major uproar erupted in Mumbai in Maharashtra state when more than 2,000 trees were chopped down overnight in the “Aarey Colony” forest.

    The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) employed 70 men to chop the trees down for a metro project in the urban jungle that was also home to animals, plants and tribal communities.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Aarey Forest (@aareyforest)

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Radio Sputnik, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, nature reserves, nature reserve, Madhya Pradesh, environment, Environment, environment, Environment, environment, Nature, nature, nature, nature, nature, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse