Register
11:46 GMT14 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Newly elected Indian Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ramvilas Paswan (R) and his son, newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) Chirag Paswan arrive for the first session of India's newly elected parliament in New Delhi on June 4, 2014.

    Members of Modi Ally, LJP, Abandon Party Chief in Midnight Coup

    © AFP 2021 / RAVEENDRAN
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0e/1083145079_0:0:2972:1672_1200x675_80_0_0_ced38afde0ec312f1cccfbfe46063678.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106141083143779-members-of-modi-ally-ljp-abandon-party-chief-in-midnight-coup/

    After the rebellion, Chirag Paswan went to his estranged uncle's residence to clear the air but was denied entry for 15 minutes. Later, Pashupati Kumar Paras was unanimously elected leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader in the Lower House of the Indian Parliament.

    In a blow to Chirag Paswan, the chief of the Bihar-based Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), five members of his party revolted against him and approached the Parliament Speaker Om Birla to acknowledge them as a breakaway group.

    The coup was said to have been arranged by Paswan's uncle and lawmaker Pashupati Kumar Paras. The rebels - Veena Devi, Chandan Singh, Prince Raj, Mehboob Ali Qaisar and Chandan Kumar - have demanded Paras be made the new party chief.

    According to sources, Paras was unhappy with his nephew's political stance against Bihar State Chief Nitish Kumar after officially assuming the lead of the party after his father, Ram Vilas Paswan - one of the most famous Dalit leaders in the country - died last year at the age of 74 before the state Assembly elections in 2020.

    "Five lawmakers wanted to save our party. So, I have not split the party, I have saved it. Chirag Paswan is my nephew as well as the party's national president. I have no objection to him," Paras told reporters.

    According to reports, Kumar has promised Paras a position in the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet of Ministers.

    Ties between Paras and Chirag Paswan have been tough since his father's death in October last year when Chirag threatened to expel his uncle. In retaliation, Paras said, "Your uncle is dead to you from now". Since then they have communicated with each other through official letters.

    "Chirag should have known this would happen. We were waiting for a go-ahead from the top to write to the Speaker. Because of Chirag, we suffered so badly in the Assembly elections. He will bring down the party with himself. All the party decisions, including the drastic ones, were taken by him without informing us," an LJP leader told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

    Before the polls, Chirag - a self-proclaimed Modi loyalist - called off the official alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) in Bihar, citing differences with Nitish Kumar. He retreated with the war cry: "We don't have enmity with BJP, but won't spare Nitish."

    This ruffled several leaders in the party who accused him of "selfishly calling the shots''. In February this year, more than 200 LJP party men - including former state general secretary Keshav Singh - joined the JD(U).

    Related:

    The Five Times India's Opposition Forced Modi Government to Backtrack
    BJP Top Leader Mukul Roy And Son Abandon Narendra Modi's Ship After Bengal Defeat
    'Grow Employment, Not Beard': Indian Tea Seller Sends Money to Sponsor PM Modi's Salon Visit
    Tags:
    Sputnik, elections, elections, Bihar, India, Narendra Modi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse