Rescue Mission Underway as Four-Year-Old Falls Into 150-Foot-Deep Borewell in India – Video

A massive rescue operation is underway to save a four-year-old boy who fell into a 150-foot-deep borewell while playing on Monday morning. The incident took place at about 8:30 a.m. local time in Dhariyai village in India’s Uttar Pradesh state.
In videos that are making the rounds on the Internet, a disaster management team and villagers can be seen trying to rescue the child from the borewell.
Local police told the news agency PTI that the child's movement could be noticed and that he was responding. Oxygen is being supplied to the boy through a pipe pushed down the borewell.
Jawans of army start rescue operation in Agra district. pic.twitter.com/MCemjE3Fwd— Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) June 14, 2021
According to an eyewitness, the borewell was dug up in the field by the child’s father to preserve groundwater.
“We had dropped a rope into the borewell which the child had caught and he has been responding to our queries”, the villager said.
Agra: A 4-year-old child fell into a borewell in Dhariyai village of Fatehabad today. Police personnel are present at the spot, rescue operation is underway, details awaited. pic.twitter.com/de405ATXwv— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 14, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)