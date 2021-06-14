India: Socialism Ties Knot With Mamata Banerjee in Presence of Communism, Marxism, and Leninism

An interesting wedding took place on Sunday, garnering major attention across India. In Tamil Nadu, a man named Socialism married a woman named Mamata Banerjee - and social media went berserk after the wedding invitation came out.
The much-hyped wedding in the state's Salem district, which was a low-key affair due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, has become the talk of the town. The wedding ceremony was also attended by the Communist Party of India's Tamil Nadu State Secretary R. Mutharasan.
Socialism's father, A. Mohan, is the Salem district secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and named his three sons Communism, Leninism, and Socialism - and true to the family tradition, Communism named his son Marxism.
"We had to contend with a very few relatives and friends owing to COVID-19 protocol. Thanks to my son's name, the marriage went viral and several people from across the country and abroad called me and wished the young couple all success in life", Socialism's father, A. Mohan, told the media.
Reportedly, members of the family wanted a small wedding, but after the invitation card went viral, many people reached out to them to shower blessings on the couple. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also took to Twitter and reacted to the wedding.
Only in India: on June 13, Mamata Banerjee will wed Socialism in a ceremony attended by Leninism & Communism, while Marxism looks on. The ceremony will be presided over by Lenin. The offspring may be named Cubaism. #SMH !! https://t.co/nIFBVNpJbd— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 11, 2021
Here are some of the quirky reactions of netizens:
This wedding is taking "I love Socialism" to an entirely different level 😂— Ammar Ali Jan (@ammaralijan) June 12, 2021
Long Live The Reds.— pradeep thakral (@PradeepThakral) June 14, 2021
😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0NU8wJHwaZ
Wow Lenin would be proud. Chai se zyada kitli garam— Rishi San (@RishiSambora) June 11, 2021
//The wedding of Socialism with Mamata Banerjee, in the presence of Communism and Leninism https://t.co/hzDGZVIgph
#Naming the New Born is no more the sturdiest Puzzle on 🌎.🤣#P Mamata Banerjee to Wed AM Socialism in Tamil Nadu, Wedding Card Goes Viral https://t.co/xtR1CpPbsY— Animesh Das (@Animesh83222241) June 10, 2021
