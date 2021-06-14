Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary: Bollywood Pays Tribute to Late Actor

On 14 June 2020, the death of one of Bollywood's most talented actors, Sushant Singh Rajput at the age of 34, shook the entire Hindi entertainment industry and shocked his fans worldwide. Last year, the young entertainer was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his Mumbai apartment.

To mark the first death anniversary of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, celebs and fans worldwide have taken to social media paying tribute to the entertainer.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who worked with Sushant on the 2019 movie "Sonchiriya", shared a still of him on Instagram and recalled his vast knowledge of astronomy and talking about anything and everything under the sun made her see the world in a different light.

Casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chabbra, who worked with Sushant on his last movie "Dil Bechara" and was one of his closest friends, shared candid behind-the-screen moments, saying that after his passing away nothing seems to be the same in his life and in Bollywood.

Actor Pulkit Samrat penned a long note and said that his demise was like a personal loss. Recalling his journey, Pulkit said that Sushant's life will continue to be an inspiration for those who want to dream big and achieve big.

"The world lost you, but you still exist as an inspiration to those who dare to dream big. You exist in the hopes and aspirations of every small town guy who dreams of making it big some day. You exist for everyone who wants to believe that humans are capable of kindness. You exist for everyone who dares to dream. I never got to know you in this lifetime, but if we live more than once, I would want to be a part of the world again where you exist, a world that is much kinder than this one. Sushant Singh Rajput, you are missed", Pulkit wrote.

Actor Shekhar Suman, who alleged that Sushant didn't commit suicide but was murdered, shared that the void he has left behind would be so difficult to fill.

​Calling it a big loss to the industry, filmmaker Ashok Pandit too finds it difficult to believe that he is no more and claimed that he was killed and hanged.

With a heavy heart, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also tweeted that even a year after his passing, his loss hurts her and their family most.

​One of his fans posted Sushant's list of 50 dreams and said that the best tribute to the late actor would be by fulfilling all his dreams.

​Coming from a small town in the Indian state of Bihar, Sushant was one of the top 10 in India's biggest engineering entrance, AIEEE 2003, scoring 7th. While pursuing engineering at the Delhi College of Engineering, he realised his calling to be an actor and dropped out of his studies to follow his dreams.

Sushant made it big by carving out a niche for himself in the entertainment world with his popular TV show "Pavitra Rishta" and blockbuster hit movies such as "Kai Po Che" (2013), "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" (2016), and "Chhichhore" (2019).

Having a special interest in astrophysics and quantum physics, Sushant was also a member of the International Lunar Land Registry (ILLR) for three years.

He went on to become a budding entrepreneur and co-founded three startups related to sustainable energy and artificial intelligence. Sushant also worked towards eradicating poverty and hunger through his NGO, Front India for World Foundation.

Remembering the best of Sushant's life and work, netizens have flooded social media and paying tribute to the late actor.

​A year after his death, the investigation into his passing continues, along with the social media uproar by family and friends who claim that Sushant was murdered. Three top federal agencies in India, including the nation's highest anti-drug unit, are studying the case from different angles.