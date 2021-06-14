Register
08:44 GMT14 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput speaks during a press conference to promote his upcoming movie Raabta in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. The film is schedule to be released on June 9.

    Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary: Bollywood Pays Tribute to Late Actor

    © AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107960/90/1079609095_0:15:3072:1743_1200x675_80_0_0_f2bbc5b0d55d24e2c0cea1d325e95f64.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106141083142959-sushant-singh-rajputs-death-anniversary-bollywood-pays-tribute-to-late-actor/

    On 14 June 2020, the death of one of Bollywood's most talented actors, Sushant Singh Rajput at the age of 34, shook the entire Hindi entertainment industry and shocked his fans worldwide. Last year, the young entertainer was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his Mumbai apartment.

    To mark the first death anniversary of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, celebs and fans worldwide have taken to social media paying tribute to the entertainer.

    Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who worked with Sushant on the 2019 movie "Sonchiriya", shared a still of him on Instagram and recalled his vast knowledge of astronomy and talking about anything and everything under the sun made her see the world in a different light.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

    Casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chabbra, who worked with Sushant on his last movie "Dil Bechara" and was one of his closest friends, shared candid behind-the-screen moments, saying that after his passing away nothing seems to be the same in his life and in Bollywood.  

    Actor Pulkit Samrat penned a long note and said that his demise was like a personal loss. Recalling his journey, Pulkit said that Sushant's life will continue to be an inspiration for those who want to dream big and achieve big.

    "The world lost you, but you still exist as an inspiration to those who dare to dream big. You exist in the hopes and aspirations of every small town guy who dreams of making it big some day. You exist for everyone who wants to believe that humans are capable of kindness. You exist for everyone who dares to dream. I never got to know you in this lifetime, but if we live more than once, I would want to be a part of the world again where you exist, a world that is much kinder than this one. Sushant Singh Rajput, you are missed", Pulkit wrote.     

    Actor Shekhar Suman, who alleged that Sushant didn't commit suicide but was murdered, shared that the void he has left behind would be so difficult to fill.   

    ​Calling it a big loss to the industry, filmmaker Ashok Pandit too finds it difficult to believe that he is no more and claimed that he was killed and hanged. 

    With a heavy heart, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also tweeted that even a year after his passing, his loss hurts her and their family most. 

    ​One of his fans posted Sushant's list of 50 dreams and said that the best tribute to the late actor would be by fulfilling all his dreams.

    ​Coming from a small town in the Indian state of Bihar, Sushant was one of the top 10 in India's biggest engineering entrance, AIEEE 2003, scoring 7th. While pursuing engineering at the Delhi College of Engineering, he realised his calling to be an actor and dropped out of his studies to follow his dreams.

    Sushant made it big by carving out a niche for himself in the entertainment world with his popular TV show "Pavitra Rishta" and blockbuster hit movies such as "Kai Po Che" (2013), "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" (2016), and "Chhichhore" (2019).

    Having a special interest in astrophysics and quantum physics, Sushant was also a member of the International Lunar Land Registry (ILLR) for three years.

    He went on to become a budding entrepreneur and co-founded three startups related to sustainable energy and artificial intelligence. Sushant also worked towards eradicating poverty and hunger through his NGO, Front India for World Foundation.

    Remembering the best of Sushant's life and work, netizens have flooded social media and paying tribute to the late actor.   

    ​A year after his death, the investigation into his passing continues, along with the social media uproar by family and friends who claim that Sushant was murdered. Three top federal agencies in India, including the nation's highest anti-drug unit, are studying the case from different angles.

    Related:

    'I Had The Game Wrong': Late Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Handwritten Note Revealed
    Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Sets up Memorial Fund for Astrophysics Students
    Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Netizens Hail Anti-Drug Unit's Move to Oppose Rhea Chakraborty's Bail
    Indian Court Dismisses Petition Seeking to Ban Movies About Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mysterious Death
    Tags:
    murder investigation, murder suicide, murder-suicide, celebrity scandal, celebrity gossip, dead celebrity, celebrity, Bollywood, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse