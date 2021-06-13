Register
13:53 GMT13 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police officers patrol in front of closed shops at a market area during a curfew to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, April 6, 2021.

    Indian Police Bust Hospital Fraud Ring as Business of Used COVID-19 Protective Gear Booms

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082758281_0:262:3071:1990_1200x675_80_0_0_4f7ecf47546af8a4aef07c4007892360.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106131083138047-indian-police-bust-hospital-fraud-ring-as-business-of-used-covid-19-protective-gear-booms/

    Medical equipment like masks, sanitisers, gloves, and personal protective kits have become a part of life ever since the COVID pandemic broke out. However, there are some reports indicating that the rampant use of unhygienic masks and used medical equipment is increasing the burden on the health care system.

    Authorities across several Indian states have seized "unhygienic" surgical gloves, masks, and even personal protective equipment (PPE) kits over the past few weeks, exposing a racket in which fraudsters were supplying used medical gear to hospitals and pharmacies.

    The Delhi police recently seized around five tonnes of surgical gloves from scrap stores and arrested six men in massive raids carried out across the city during the final week of May this year.

    Speaking to Sputnik, a senior Delhi Police official revealed links between these fraudsters and hospitals as well as government-approved vendors and companies involved in the collection and disposal of biomedical waste.

    “Most of the arrested accused were labourers and were working on daily or monthly wages. We have also got to know about the involvement of a middle man who supplied gloves to them. Detailed interrogation has revealed that a chain is being run by which used gloves from hospitals or from vendors authorised for discarding biomedical waste are being sourced by fraudsters”, the officer revealed.

    According to the police, one of the six arrested suspects, identified as a scrap dealer named Lal Dass, revealed that he had purchased used gloves in bulk from a middle man. The price of the gloves varied between INR 25 ($0.34) and INR 35 ($0.48) per kg, depending on the quality and colour of the gloves.

    “The scrap dealer further sold the gloves to people for INR 45($0.62) and INR 55($0.75) per kg, who then washed and repackaged the gloves in new boxes and sold them in the market with a profit margin between INR 100($1.37) and INR 120($1.64) per kg. The nexus is operating across several states”, the officer explained.

    A video from Madhya Pradesh state emerged last month showing people washing masks, gloves, and PPE kits inside a biomedical waste disposal unit. According to the police, these people were working to repackage the items for resale in markets.

    Medical experts have said that this was not only a violation of the rules of disposal of biomedical waste, but also a risk to the health of doctors and patients.

    According to COVID-19 safety protocols, used PPE kits, masks, and gloves are to be disposed of safely after use and the protective medical gear can’t be used again.

    “Several news articles and videos are coming up in which people are washing the used protective medical gears. Such acts are not just creating panic but would lead to health disaster among the masses. I think these rackets cannot be run without the connivance of retailers and hospitals selling or using these gloves”, Dr Vaibhav Trivedi, a representative of the Resident Doctors Association (RDA), AIIMS (Delhi), said.

    He further stated that used protective gear should in no way reach a scrap dealer.

    “Using discarded pairs of gloves or masks may cause serious infections and other diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis B to patients, especially those undergoing surgery. With the pandemic in the country there are chances more people get infected by using these used protective gears”, he said.

    According to COVID protocols, biomedical waste collected from hospitals by government-approved vendors is dumped at designated sites for disposal. The used gear is then shredded in machines and autoclaved at 130-140 degrees Celsius in special machines. The autoclaved plastic waste is washed and supplied to companies that recycle plastic and use it to make new items.

    As per data compiled by the Central Pollution Control Board, the country has been generating nearly 146 tonnes of biomedical waste a day due to diagnostic activities and treatment of COVID-19. The data suggests that since June 2020, India has produced over 50,000 tonnes of biomedical waste due to COVID-19. This is in addition to the 615 tonnes of biomedical waste a day produced before the pandemic struck.

    Related:

    18-Year-Old Who Suffered Rare Heart Failure Post-COVID Successfully Treated in India
    India's Karnataka State Retracts COVID Relief to Muslim Clerics After Hindu Organisation Objects
    'Unsound': India Slams Report Claiming Country's 'True' COVID Death Toll is Up to Seven Times Higher
    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik V, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, coronavirus, COVID-19, Indians, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse