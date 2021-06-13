Register
10:51 GMT13 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carry a party flag on their way to attend a campaign rally while wearing masks of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the national elections in Siliguri on April 3, 2019

    15 BJP Leaders Quit in Protest Over Sedition Case Against Filmmaker 

    © AP Photo / DIPTENDU DUTTA
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107704/66/1077046648_0:161:3068:1887_1200x675_80_0_0_f5d90209e79cb57efb2caed6167dbb68.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106131083137923-15-bjp-leaders-quit-in-protest-over-sedition-case-against-filmmaker/

    Thousands of inhabitants of India's Lakshadweep islands in the Arabian Sea have been protesting against controversial new reforms that include rules on easing COVID restrictions, the introduction of the Gunda (Goon) Act, and a ban on beef introduced by Administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

    At least 15 members of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lakshadweep unit have resigned in protest over a sedition case filed against filmmaker Aisha Sultana, saying it was "false and unjustified and against the spirit of the islands".

    Last week, during a debate on a Malayalam language news channel, Sultana blamed union territory administrator, Praful Khoda Patel, for the surge in coronavirus cases in the islands.

    She alleged that the BJP was ruling the federal government and using Patel as a "bio-weapon" to spread COVID-19 in the archipelago. 

    She claimed that Lakshadweep, which had zero COVID-19 cases until mid-January 2021, saw a sudden rise due to new reforms introduced by Patel that lifted travel restrictions and eased the COVID rules.

    The first coronavirus case was reported in Lakshadweep on 18 January. As of Sunday, the union territory has registered 9,175 coronavirus cases. 

    Soon after her allegations, BJP Lakshadweep chief C Abdul Khader Haji filed a complaint against her, saying that her comments were in "bad taste and intended to create hatred and aversion".

    According to the disgruntled BJP members, not just Sultana but several BJP leaders have criticised and spoken up about various "wrongdoings" by Patel. As per local media reports, last month, eight members of the BJP youth wing also resigned over reforms introduced by Patel. 

    In a bid to develop the area as a major tourist attraction "like the Maldives", Patel introduced new reform rules called the Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation, 2021 (LDAR 2021).

    The inhabitants of the Lakshadweep islands, which has a mostly Muslim population that is heavily dependent on fishing, have referred to it as an "anti-people reform" and alleged that Patel had unilaterally lifted restrictions on the use of alcohol, which is against their religion. They also slammed Patel for banning beef and demolishing fishermen's sheds along the coastal areas.

    The opposition parties also criticised Patel's decisions and asked for his removal. In addition, the parties accused him of harassing locals and destroying the heritage of the island territory.

    Related:

    India's Lakshadweep Islands Restrict Entry Amid Row Over Administrator's 'Anti-Muslim Policy'
    Watch Protesters Hold Placard Underwater to Oppose 'Anti-People' Reform on Lakshadweep Island
    Aisha Sultana Slapped With Sedition Charges for Calling Lakshadweep Administrator a 'Bio-Weapon'
    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik V, Sputnik-1, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), coronavirus, COVID-19, Indians, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse