Two Police Officers, One Civilian Die in Kashmir's Sopore After Attack by 'Militants' - Video

Two policemen and a civilian were killed in Kashmir's Sopore district on Saturday after unidentified militants opened fire on a patrolling police party, Indian media reported.
Footage from the scene shows the chaos that unfolded in the region as security reinforcements rushed to the spot. Against the backdrop of siren sounds, an ambulance can be seen taking the wounded to hospital.
SOPORE Militants attack UPDATE— pachnandajyoti02 (@pachnandajyoti1) June 12, 2021
02 Cops and 01 civilian Martyred and some other injured as Militants attacked on Joint Petroling Party of Security Forces in Arampora Sopore.
More details awaited..@SaharaSamayNEWS pic.twitter.com/AK2qXIaeuo
No further information on the incident has been provided so far, but more casualties are feared.
The incident happened a day after checkpoints of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indian Army were attacked by unidentified assailants in the Shopian district in the Kashmir Valley.
According to Jammu and Kashmir police, a total of 221 terrorists were killed in over 100 encounters with India's security forces in 2020.
