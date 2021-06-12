'Grow Employment, Not Beard': Indian Tea Seller Sends Money to Sponsor PM Modi's Salon Visit

Urging PM Modi to get his beard groomed, a tea seller named Anil More from the Baramati region of Maharashtra has sent the Indian head of government INR 100 ($1.50) to sponsor his salon visit, the Indian media has reported.
"PM Modi has grown his beard. If he should increase something, it must be employment opportunities for the people of this country. Attempts must be made to accelerate vaccination for the population and there must be efforts to step up the existing medical facilities. The PM must make sure people are rid of their miseries that are caused by the last two lockdowns", the Indian media quoted the tea seller as saying.
#BARAMATI based tea-seller Anil More sends PM Modi INR 100 to get his beard shaved. pic.twitter.com/xH1QvdqRO2— Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) June 12, 2021
The letter specified that More's gesture of sending PM Modi the money to get his beard shaved was in no way meant to cause offence.
"I have the utmost respect and admiration for our PM. I am sending INR 100 from my savings to him so that he shaves his beard. He is the supreme leader and I don't intend to hurt him. But the way in which the problems of the poor are growing by the day due to the pandemic, this is a way to draw his attention", the letter reportedly added.
The letter ostensibly further urged the Indian PM to provide financial assistance of INR 500,000 ($6,800) to the relatives of those who have lost family members to the pandemic and a sum of INR 30,000 ($410) for the families that lost their incomes during the lockdowns.
While PM Modi did not react to More's gesture publicly, Indians applauded the tea vendor's bravery and his good intentions.
🙏 Many thanks to that tea seller uncle for reminding Modi ji about his responsibilities . I would like to request to Mr. PM ,Take a look at how the per capita income will increase ,how the economy will gain momentum instead of growing beard. #WestBengal #ModiDisasterForIndia pic.twitter.com/lR8ZPyegzu— Swaraj Mukherjee 🇮🇳 (@iam1sm) June 10, 2021
Anil More is a real tea seller and a hero. https://t.co/w5fqV6I3yo— Indranath Mukherjee (@indranath) June 10, 2021
Nice approach by owner of a tea stall— akash kumar (@akii513) June 9, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)