Petrol Price Rise: Congress Holds Nationwide Protest Against Modi Gov't - Video

Hundreds of Congress employees, including senior leaders, have taken part in nationwide protests against a recent rise in fuel prices by oil retailers on Friday. Leaders, holding placards and raising slogans at their nearby fuel stations, have demanded a complete removal of taxes collected by the federal government to provide relief to citizens.
"Because of bad policies and hefty taxes, petrol prices in many parts of the country have exceeded INR100 ($1.37) per litre these days, and diesel prices are nearing INR100 per litre," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said.
Petrol has breached the INR100 per litre mark in six states and union territories: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh. "We demand the complete removal of the excise duty rise on petrol-diesel. Fuel should come under the purview of the Goods and Services Tax," the Congress leader further added.
Price of international crude so far in 2021 has averaged same as what it averaged in 2019. In 2020 crude prices were down 33% compared to 2019.— Uday Tharar (@udaytharar) June 8, 2021
Petrol/diesel prices in India are up 23% in 2021 and were up 6% in 2020. Both compared to 2019. pic.twitter.com/BlAYGQNwJf
Congress Org Gen Secretary KC Venugopal, Delhi President Anil Chaudhary protests against the petrol-diesel price hike by Narendra Modi Govt.— Sunil Bishnoi 🇮🇳 (@SM_Bishnoi) June 11, 2021
Today, Congress leaders are protesting on roads across the country against rising fuel prices. #BJPLootingIndia pic.twitter.com/AFsnfDa5JT
Protesting against the drastic fuel price hike in the country by the BJP Government in Delhi at Baraf khana Petrol Pump. #BJPLootingIndia@RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @kcvenugopalmp @shaktisinhgohil @INCDelhi @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/8uqtWB0PI9— Mohd Naushad (@IncNaushad) June 11, 2021
#BJPLootingIndia on petrol and diesel price hike pic.twitter.com/YClobUYHFX— HM Jyothish (@hmjyothish14) June 11, 2021
Today Tamil Nadu youth Congress protest against BJP government hike petrol & diesel price @srinivasiyc @JebiMather @AbrahamRoyMani @Hassan_tnpyc @TN_PYC @KS_Alagiri pic.twitter.com/DdvXAV50VW— Congress Settu TNPYC. (@settu_congress) June 11, 2021
NSUI Telangana State President @VenkatBalmoor along with other activists protested near petrol pump at Hyderabad against the price hike of Diesel & Petrol by BJP Government.#BJPLootingIndia pic.twitter.com/NLtNmR5iAf— NSUI (@nsui) June 11, 2021
Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices on Friday were raised for the 23rd time since 4 May. After the increase, a litre of petrol in Delhi costs INR95.85 ($1.31), and diesel costs INR86.75 ($1.19) per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for INR102.04 ($1.4) per litre, and diesel has reached INR94.15 ($1.29) per litre.
