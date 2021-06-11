Register
11 June 2021
    A man prepares to fill his tank with fuel at a petrol pump in Gauhati, India on Sunday, 22 September 2019. Fuel prices have increased in the past six days after attacks on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

    Petrol Price Rise: Congress Holds Nationwide Protest Against Modi Gov't - Video

    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    Over the past few weeks, fuel prices have shot up across India. The Narendra Modi-led Indian government is facing the fury of opposition parties and the public because of the relentless rise in the fuel prices despite the fact that people are struggling to make ends meet because the economy is in such poor shape.

    Hundreds of Congress employees, including senior leaders, have taken part in nationwide protests against a recent rise in fuel prices by oil retailers on Friday. Leaders, holding placards and raising slogans at their nearby fuel stations, have demanded a complete removal of taxes collected by the federal government to provide relief to citizens.

    "Because of bad policies and hefty taxes, petrol prices in many parts of the country have exceeded INR100 ($1.37) per litre these days, and diesel prices are nearing INR100 per litre," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said.

    Petrol has breached the INR100 per litre mark in six states and union territories: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh. "We demand the complete removal of the excise duty rise on petrol-diesel. Fuel should come under the purview of the Goods and Services Tax," the Congress leader further added.

    ​Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices on Friday were raised for the 23rd time since 4 May. After the increase, a litre of petrol in Delhi costs INR95.85 ($1.31), and diesel costs INR86.75 ($1.19) per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for INR102.04 ($1.4) per litre, and diesel has reached INR94.15 ($1.29) per litre.

