Indian Court Dismisses Petition Seeking to Ban Movies About Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mysterious Death

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh, who had sought a ban on the release of the movie "Nyaay: The Justice," allegedly based on the actor's suicide.
In his plea, Singh alleged that several filmmakers are using Sushant’s death as an "opportunity to get fame by developing different theories/stories, at the cost of his and his family’s reputation."
There are several other films in the pipeline apparently based on Sushant's life including “Suicide or Murder: A Star Was Lost” and "Shashank."
Singh appealed to the court to prohibit filmmakers from using the name, lifestyle, or likeness of his dead son in movies.
The petition also sought INR 20 million ($265,000) in damages from the filmmakers for “loss of reputation, mental trauma, and harassment” to his family.
“In case a movie, web series, book or any other content of similar nature is allowed to be published or broadcasted, it would affect the right of the victim and deceased for a free and fair trial as it may cause prejudice to them,” the plea states.
Heartbroken by the court’s decision, Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh and his fans have taken to social media to question the judgement.
