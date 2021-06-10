Monsoon Lashes Mumbai With Property Damage & Deaths in Less Than 24 Hours of Arrival - Videos

A total of eleven people, including eight children, died in Mumbai when their three-story residential building collapsed on Wednesday night. The accident, that is being blamed by locals on the continuous rains, happened in the city's blighted Malad Malwani area. Seven other people have been injured and are being treated in the hospital.
Aslam Shaikh, a Congress Party minister from Maharashtra who reached the site of the incident for inspection, also told the reporters present there that the accident happened due to heavy, incessant rains.
"There is a possibility of more people stuck under the debris. Teams are present here to rescue people," Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 11, Mumbai said while commenting on the present situation.
The footage also shows cranes being used to move around the debris to see if any other people or animals remain trapped. Neighbourhood residents are also present at the site, attempting to assist rescue forces.
The search and rescue operation at Malad Malwani - slum pocket where ground plus one residential building collapse incident reported. Mumbai Fire brigade are rescuing the trapped people. @NewIndianXpress @Sunday_Standard #Malad pic.twitter.com/D49QguBjC3— Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) June 10, 2021
At least 11 people were killed & 7 others injured after a residential building collapsed in the New Collector compound, Malad West of Mumbai late on Wednesday night.— Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) June 10, 2021
Search and rescue operation for trapped people is underway. pic.twitter.com/sGXROoO3DQ
#MumbaiBuildingCollapse pic.twitter.com/W8Tywc7Qfd— Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) June 10, 2021
Due to the continuous downpours, several streets of Mumbai have flooded. Certain local train stations have also been shut temporarily as the tracks have submerged in water.
Cricket, Mumbai style.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/6FOD04nUrh— Kapil (@KapilKandhare) June 9, 2021
Electro-city ⚡️— Ujwal Puri (@ompsyram) June 9, 2021
Mumbai , June 2021 . An Electric storm over the city ushering in the 2021 Monsoon Season #lightning #mumbairains #urban #photography #NightPhotography #thunderstorm #mumbai #mumbaimonsoon #monsoon pic.twitter.com/4c18n44ZeK
It’s #MumbaiRains with Thundering and Lightning ⛈ #Mumbai #MumbaiMonsoon pic.twitter.com/1F0dbL3iiO— Mohika (@mohika24) June 9, 2021
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a “red alert” rain forecast for Mumbai, and nearby regions of Thane, Palghar and Raigad have also been issued warnings.
Other parts of India, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala are also witnessing thunderstorms, strong winds and rain.
