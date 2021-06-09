Actress Juhi Chawla Claims She Doesn't Oppose 5G Tech in Instagram Video

Bollywood actress and environmentalist Juhi Chawla took to social media on Wednesday to say she's against radiation exposure that's dangerous to humans – but she doesn't oppose 5G technology.
She shared a video on Instagram in which she says a petition she launched was about safety concerns linked to radiation.
“All we are asking is that the authorities certify that 5G is safe. Please certify it and publish your studies and research made on this on the public domain so that we get rid of this fear of ours. We just want to know that it is safe for children, for pregnant women, for unborn children, for people who are old..," Chawla said in the video.
Hear 👍 pic.twitter.com/S0ypfWmS2E— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) June 9, 2021
On 31 May, Chawla filed a petition requesting the authorities certify that 5G technology is safe for humans and wildlife.
In her petition, she demanded a study be conducted to establish "whether or not the implementation of 5G in India would be safe, keeping in regards the health and safety of the present and future citizenry on India…” (sic).
On the day of the hearing, the actress shared a link to the virtual court hearing on Instagram urging her fans to support her. The online court proceeding was interrupted three times by people singing songs from Chawla popular movies.
The court ruled that the actress submitted the petition for her own gain and "publicity" and also handed her a $27,403 fine for contempt.
Chawla said in the video, "There has been so much noise in the past few days that I almost could not hear myself too! And I feel that a very important message probably got lost in the middle of all this noise, which is that we are not against 5G. In fact, we are welcoming of it. Please bring it."
— Rosy (@rose_k01) June 2, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)