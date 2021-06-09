Register
15:18 GMT09 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pakistan and Chinese soldiers take part in a joint exercise (File)

    India Increases Guard at Ladakh Border as China, Pakistan Hold War Games in Tibet

    © AP Photo / B.K.Bangash
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/09/1083108487_0:0:2317:1303_1200x675_80_0_0_cbee834167704de60550e61a8e69d294.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106091083107018-india-increases-guard-at-ladakh-border-as-china-pakistan-hold-war-games-in-tibet/

    The China-Pakistan war drills are taking place close to eastern Ladakh, the site of the ongoing border dispute between the Indian Army and the PLA. Both India and China began disengaging their troops from the disputed sites in February this year. The two armies have held 10 rounds of talks since last year to find a solution to the impasse.

    The Indian armed forces at the Ladakh border during the ongoing standoff with China are on high alert as the People’s Liberation Army's Air Force (PLAAF) and Pakistani security personnel conduct joint air exercises in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), Indian defence sources said.

    The sources said that the PLAAF’s J-11 and J-16 fighter jets conducted sorties near the Indian border as part of their war games, using the refurbished air fields in the TAR as bases. It is believed that the Hotan air base, part of PLA’s Western Theatre Command, is also being tried out as a facility to mount potential attacks across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during the war games.

    Indian sources say that the PLAAF jets have so far abided by the existing border protocol and maintained a safe distance from the LAC. In response to the exercises, Indian Air Force's (IAF) Mig-29 and Sukhoi-30 MKIs have said to have increased their activity in the region.

    Indian army soldiers stand on a snow-covered road near Zojila mountain pass that connects Srinagar to the union territory of Ladakh, bordering China on February 28, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    'India Should Be Happy With What Has Been Achieved': China 'Refuses to Vacate Disputed Ladakh Areas'
    A squadron of newly bought Rafale jets has also been kept on high alert at the Ambala air base in the northern state of Punjab, according to sources.

    The joint drills between Chinese and Pakistani forces in the TAR are an annual affair. It is not clear yet how many Pakistani personnel participated in the defence exercises, which are said to have begun on 22 May.

    One of the primary points of the war exercises is to perfect capabilities to target warships, fighter jets and drones using anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles and air-to-air missiles. The joint drills are the first to be conducted in the region since the integration of PLA’s air defence assets with the PLAAF.

    The decision to integrate the two units is said to have been taken in view of the ongoing border stand-off with India, which broke out last year in May. The move is also in line with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision to enable better coordination between the armed forces, which he spelt out in his landmark speech in 2017.

    Alert5
    A Chengdu J-10 fighter of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) carrying PL-10 and PL-12 air-to-air missiles landing at Zhuhai Jinwan airport ahead of Airshow China 2018

    Although India has officially chosen not to react to these joint war games, China has in the past called upon New Delhi to take an objective view of such joint drills.

    Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in December last year that China-Pakistan joint exercises were not directed towards any “third country” while reacting to concerns in New Delhi over the ‘Shaheen’ war games in Pakistan’s Sindh province at the time.

    Meanwhile, around 200 units of Indian paramilitary forces are making their way back to their positions in the region, after completing their role in the state elections which concluded last month.

    The return of security personnel to the region is being watched with anxiety among a section of Kashmir’s population, with many locals fearing a major development in the coming days.

    Indian officials, on their part, have described the movement of forces as a routine affair

    Related:

    Indian Army Hands Over Chinese PLA Soldier Who Crossed Border in Ladakh in Error
    India Ready to Meet Any Challenges on China Border, Says Ladakh Row 'Profoundly Disturbed' Trust
    Pentagon Claims China's PLAAF 'Rapidly Catching Up' to Western Air Forces
    Tags:
    PLAAF, Ladakh region, India, Tibet, Pakistan, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man photographs Mount Recyclemore, an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, 8 June 2021.
    'Mount Recyclemore': Artist Sculpts G7 Leaders Out of Scrap Metal
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse