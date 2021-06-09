BJP Leader Objects to GIF on Instagram of Hindu God Shiva Holding Wine Glass

An insulting GIF of the Indian god Shiva which appeared on Instagram's story section has caused an uproar. Users are accusing the social media platform of hurting Hindus' religious feelings.

Instagram came under fire after a Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) of God Shiva holding a glass of wine and a mobile phone in his hands appeared on the platform's story section. Accusing Instagram of hurting the feelings of the Hindu community, a Delhi resident who is also a leading member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint against the social media platform.

The plaintiff, Manish Singh, also took to Twitter and said that he will launch a protest and a sit-down demonstration at Instagram’s office if the stickers are not removed immediately and he has demanded an apology from Instagram.

​He also shared a copy of his objections against Instagram on the micro-blogging site. Singh wrote in his complaint that the accused - Instagram - is deliberately and intentionally hurting the feelings and sentiments of Hindus with this GIF and its tasteless portrayal of Lord Shiva.

A senior police official told Sputnik that the complaint has been recorded but no First Information Report has been registered yet.

"We have received the complaint and an inquiry is underway. We will verify the complaint and take action after our investigation. As of now, no FIR has been registered," the police official told Sputnik

Meanwhile, several users took to Twitter to express their disgust about the new GIF that appeared on Instagram.

What the hell is going on is every body seeing these People what type of picture Insta team using in reels for Lord Shiva.

India goverment please take action else we need to go to court. #Instagram #MarkZuckerberg #PMOIndia #AmitShah #BJP4India #BJP4UP #CMYogiAdityanath pic.twitter.com/pd0ciKCLG4 — Amardeep Tanwar (@AmardeepTanwar7) June 8, 2021

This shiva sticker on Instagram disrespects hindu God Shiv ji.@instagram is islamgram? pic.twitter.com/VSt1W27A9R — Shahcastic - Mota bhai 😎 (@shahcastic) June 8, 2021

