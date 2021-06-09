Register
05:48 GMT09 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chin refugees from Myanmar shout slogans during a protest against military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021

    COVID, Hunger, and Bullets: People in Myanmar Face Survival Crisis as Food Prices Rise Amid Pandemic

    © AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082245432_0:218:3071:1946_1200x675_80_0_0_08bf82970dc5ff926f2bfe61bef76542.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106091083091312-covid-hunger-and-bullets-people-in-myanmar-face-survival-crisis-as-food-prices-rise-amid-pandemic/

    Myanmar has reported some 500 new COVID-19 cases daily since December. Back then, the government planned to launch a nationwide vaccination by early February, however, the plan was never executed as the military overthrew the government.

    A United Nations report warned in March that Myanmar is heading for a food crisis in the next six months.

    The hardships are being exacerbated by the pandemic that's sweeping across the country. It's not just the political unrest and mounting violence during the military crackdown on civilians that people have to cope with – skyrocketing prices, loss of family income, and surging COVID-19 cases are causing chaos.   

    Struggle for Food as Prices Increase

    The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) report has warned that Myanmar, a country which exported rice, beans, and fruit before the pandemic, will see millions of its people going hungry in the coming months.

    Of those fleeing the military oppression in the country, an estimated 20,000 people are believed to have crossed over to the Indian state of Mizoram, which shares a porous border with the crisis-hit country, since the military coup in February 2021.

    Non-governmental organisations in the Indian state have since then launched "assistance programmes" for the displaced and homeless.

    Some of these people shared their challenges with Sputnik on condition of anonymity. 

    "The family of my brother-in-law was among those who left Myanmar in April and crossed over to our village, which is barely 25 kms from the border," J. Suate from Mizoram (name changed on request).

    "One kilogram of rice is now available at nearly three times the price it was in January this year. With most people out of jobs, food has become a major concern for people in Myanmar," Suate added.  

    The UN report said that following the military takeover on 1 February 2021, the situation in Myanmar is deteriorating rapidly, with a high risk of increasing food insecurity and malnutrition, particularly for the urban poor.

    "Demonstrations and the general strike throughout Myanmar are likely to exacerbate the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown measures, which saw 80% of households lose income," said the UN report.

    Myanmar remains one of the least developed nations in the world with an estimated 38 percent of the population living near or below the poverty line. 

    Price hikes have hit remote areas particularly hard: near the Chinese border in Kachin state, rice is almost 50 percent more expensive, according to the WFP.

    The WFP estimates that within the next six months, as many as 3.4 million more people will go hungry in Myanmar and it is poised to triple its emergency food assistance. 

    COVID-19 Pandemic Turning Lethal in Myanmar Along With Military Crackdown

    The military oppression has left over 800 protesters dead since the February, including children.

    According to the Association for Political Prisoners, as of 26 May, 828 people were confirmed killed by the military, while 4,330 people are currently under arrest. Violence has been reported from across the country after people, including teachers and medical staff, joined the civil disobedience movement against the country's armed forces and held pro-democracy demonstrations.

    Amid this deep political crisis, the pandemic is just another blow to the people. Myanmar has reported 144,317 coronavirus cases and 3,225 deaths. On 4 June, over 200 cases were reported from across the country – the highest in over four months. Many of the cases are from Chin state that borders India, raising concerns that the more transmissible variant found in India is now spreading in Myanmar. 

    "We have seen an increasing number of refugees, who have thronged the camps set up in the state, complaining of fever and COVID-19 like symptoms."

    "On government's instructions, we have admitted several people into the State hospitals. Many have recovered and have been discharged," L Vlanatana, a volunteer at an NGO in Mizoram, told Sputnik. 

    Coronavirus testing collapsed after the coup as a large number of health workers, including doctors, and paramedical staff joined civil disobedience movements to protest against the military that ousted the National League for Democracy (NLD) government. 

    State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and other top leaders of the previously ruling NLD remain under arrest. More than half of Chin state in northwestern Myanmar has been locked down after the military regime imposed stay-at-home orders for four more townships in the state due to COVID-19 spike.

    Tonzang township bordering India is seeing a rapid spread of coronavirus, reporting 20 to 52 cases daily in recent days. The military has made repeated calls to the medical workers who have joined civil disobedience movements to return to work.

    Related:

    Sympathy for Myanmar Refugees in Indian State of Mizoram as it Locks Horns With Federal Gov't
    US Says Suspending Trade With Myanmar Following Military Violence Against Civilians
    20,000 and Counting: Mizoram State Chief Adviser Says India Can't Say 'No' to Myanmar Refugees
    Tags:
    United Nations, India, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse