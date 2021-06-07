Register
18:17 GMT07 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    MC Kode aka Aaditya Tiwari

    Indian Rapper Goes Missing After Sharing Cryptic Message on Instagram

    © AFP 2021 / YouTube/ STATS
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/07/1083090285_0:0:1280:720_1200x675_80_0_0_c70439fd36add758579204cbd86fa42e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106071083088195-indian-rapper-goes-missing-after-sharing-cryptic-message-on-instagram-/

    Last week, a famous Indian rapper was facing the heat among citizens after a controversial video that showed him uttering abuses went viral. In the video clip from 2016, the rapper was seen making some objectionable remarks about scriptures revered by millions of Hindus.

    The Delhi Police said Monday that MC Kode, aka Aaditya Tiwari, a popular personality from the underground hip-hop circuit, has been missing for the last few days. The rap artist couldn't be found anywhere after posting an ambiguous Instagram story, police officials revealed on Monday.   

    Speaking to Sputnik, a senior Delhi Police official said that the rapper, identified as MC Kode aka Aaditya Tiwari (22), had faced a backlash and death threats after a video of an old ‘rap battle’ resurfaced. It purportedly showed Tiwari reciting disrespectful lyrics about Hindu scriptures. 

    "On Friday(4 June), a woman reported to police that her son Aaditya was missing since Wednesday. She also shared that her son had also allegedly posted a suicide note on Instagram on 2 May. Efforts made to trace him were in vain, following which a case was filed under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code (Kidnapping or abduction)," Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South district) told Sputnik on Monday.

    The officer further said his last location was traced to be in Delhi's neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state before his phone was switched off. 

    "With the help of technical surveillance, we have found that his phone’s last location was in Noida city on 25 May. It was later switched off. We went through his social media handles and found that he has removed posts from the internet. So we have now written letters to social media sites to provide certain information related to his account,” Thakur said while adding that a further investigation is underway.

    Meanwhile, the rapper's mother, Deepa Tiwari, told Sputnik ever since the video went viral, people had been threatening his life and had even come to her house.

    "It was on 30 May that I talked to him for the last time. He was really upset about the trolling and backlash. I fear for his life. We request that the police and government administration find him quickly. They (Police) need to look along the Yamuna River," Deepa said.

    She further claimed that after the trolling, nine brands stripped Aaditya of their endorsements. Meanwhile, one person even announced a reward of $687 for anyone who would slap him 20 times and record it.

    Several big names in the rap world such as Raftaar and Divine are among those who have put up posts about finding Aaditya.

    Related:

    Miss India Picked Despite Diversity Scandal Over ‘Cloned Fair’ Participants
    Missing Indian Officials Who Were Allegedly Abducted by Pakistan's ISI Return to India - Video
    200 Still Missing in India’s Uttarakhand After Floods, Death Toll Mounts to 31
    Tags:
    Abduction, kidnapping, holy scripture, controversial decision, backlash, death threats, video, instagram, message, rapper, Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse