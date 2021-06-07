Register
18:17 GMT07 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A general view shows a crescent moon over homes on a hillside in Aizawl, the capital of the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram on March 16, 2021

    Panic Grips India's Northeastern States as Houses Burnt Down Near Volatile Border Area

    © AFP 2021 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/07/1083088284_0:220:3072:1948_1200x675_80_0_0_defede3ecd439f24b96383efe1af8dfa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106071083088048-panic-grips-indias-northeastern-states-as-houses-burnt-down-near-volatile-border-area/

    Assam shares a rough 100 miles of the disputed border with Mizoram’s Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit districts. Security has been beefed up around the border areas with frequent patrolling to combat further instances of violence and arson. Several rounds of dialogue have been held since 1995 to resolve the border dispute between the two states.

    Two abandoned houses in the Hailakandi district near the Mizoram-Assam border were burnt down, fuelling tension along the volatile border.

    Both states have been tangled in a violent and bitter inter-state border conflict for years. The states have claimed that the attack area falls under their jurisdiction.

    While Assam has blamed "miscreants from Mizoram" for the incident, Mizoram has accused "Bangladeshi immigrants who wanted to flare up the border dispute".

    District Police Superintendent (SP) Ramandeep Kaur said that the two empty houses belonged to Ali Hussain and Saidul Islam.

    "An investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the miscreants. A group from Mizoram has constructed a structure 300 metres inside Assam's territory near Gutgutai area in the district.  These are forest areas, and we don’t have roads and proper means of transport to reach the border," she told reporters on Monday. 

    The matter has been taken up with higher-level authorities in Mizoram, Kaur informed.

    In a contradictory statement, the SP of Mizoram's Kolasib district Vanlalfaka Ralte claimed that the abandoned houses were located near Bairabi, a town in the district.

    "The houses have been abandoned since February this year. They were earlier occupied by non-tribals hired by Mizos to look after their paddy fields. We suspect that the burning of the houses was a political ploy by Bangladeshi immigrants to revive the border issue," he said.

    The legislator from Assam’s Katlicherra area, Suzam Uddin Laskar, visited the site and demanded the immediate intervention of state chief Himanta Biswa Sarma to resolve the long-pending border dispute.

    In 2020, at least 50 families from the Gutgutia-Gallancher area were dispersed after several houses were burnt along the border. Earlier, large-scale violence broke out in Cachar district; one person was killed, houses were burnt and two government schools were bombed.

    Despite several rounds of talks, the Assam-Mizoram border dispute has yet to be resolved.

    Assam also has border disputes with Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. Last week, alleged land encroachers from Nagaland fired at a Congress legislator from Assam Rupjyoti Kurmi, his security team and a group of journalists when they went to visit a village in Dessoi Valley forest in Jorhat district.

    Related:

    African Swine Fever Spreads Like Wildfire in Indian State of Mizoram
    Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits Assam in India, EMSC Reports
    Daily Wagers in India's Tea Estates in Assam Face Brunt of COVID
    Tags:
    Bangladesh, conflict, border dispute, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse