Register
12:31 GMT05 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this handout photo provided by the Press Information Bureau, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Chief Minister of West Bengal state Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

    West Bengal Governor Under Scrutiny as Rift Between PM Narendra Modi and State Chief Banerjee Grows

    © AP Photo / Press Information Bureau
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/05/1083079694_0:0:3001:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_1f2aff41279894fb83d6a7f9d99f58f7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106051083072920-west-bengal-governor-under-scrutiny-as-rift-between-pm-narendra-modi-and-state-chief-banerjee-grows/

    West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has faced scrutiny since he went all out against Mamata Banerjee. Critics have accused Dhankar of misusing the esteemed nonpartisanship of the governor's office and acting at the behest of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has again been a lightning rod for controversy after claiming that State Chief Mamata Banerjee had asked officials to boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi's review meeting on Cyclone Yaas.

    Taking to Twitter, he wrote "With unparalleled trampling of constitutional values and affront to the office of PM, 28 May will go down as a dark day in India's long-standing ethos of cooperative federalism. Democracy was shredded".

    Mamata Banerjee faced flak from Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not officially attending the meeting. Banerjee, however, did meet Modi separately and handed over a report on losses sustained by the state due to the cyclone. Amid this frosty relationship between Modi and Banerjee, Dhankhar's pro-BJP position has come under heavy criticism from the opposition and civil society.

    All India Trinamool Congress party lawmaker Sougata Roy claimed that Dhankhar has undermined the dignity of the office of governor by speaking out against the state chief.

    "We have never seen a governor like him. We criticise his every move. He shouldn't have been going to places and not paying heed to the counsel's advice. This is not a sign of a healthy democracy", Roy told Sputnik.

    A visibly frustrated Trinamool lawmaker from the Hooghly district, Kalyan Banerjee, called Dhankhar a "bloodsucker" and slammed him for "roaming around like a mad dog". He then asked the people of Bengal to lodge a police complaint against the governor so that after his tenure is over, "Trinamool can put him in the Presidency Correctional Home".

    Is BJP Misusing Constitutional Head of States?

    A governor nominated by the president of India is supposed to be an apolitical constitutional head of state who acts on the advice of a cabinet of ministers. 

    Yet, during the last few years, the governors of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, and especially West Bengal have conducted their duties in a way that analysts suggest have brought "dishonour to their office". They have been accused of not inviting political parties with a majority to form a government, taking time in giving assent to bills, interfering in the day-to-day functioning of government, and publicly commenting on the government's activities.

    The conflict between elected state governments and governors is not new, but it has taken an unprecedented turn in the eastern state of West Bengal, with Dhankhar locking horns with Banerjee over a number of issues.

    Mamata Banerjee
    © Photo : Mamata Banerjee/facebook
    Mamata Banerjee

    Since taking charge in June 2019, Dhankhar has been on the offensive against Banerjee, further widening the discord between Narendra Modi's federal government and the state administration. His public display of dismay against the state chief has been widely criticised by opposition parties across the country.

    Shiv Sena, an ally-turned-foe of Narendra Modi, demanded that Jagdeep Dhankhar be removed from his post and alleged that he was being used to create "political instability" in the state.

    Dhankhar has been proactively opposing and questioning Banerjee's model of governance: from accusing her of politicising the police force to indulging in demagoguery. The spat between the two widened when Dhankhar penned a letter to Banerjee criticising the Bengal government's actions to contain COVID-19 as an "abject failure". Banerjee was quick to remind him that she was an elected representative with the people's mandate on her side. In an unprecedented move, he called an all-party meeting to discuss the bills pending in the state assembly.

    Earlier this month, dismissing the government's advice, Dhankhar toured the violence-hit areas of Cooch Behar, where four persons were killed after security forces opened fire on them. He then sanctioned the prosecution of four of Mamata Banerjee's fellow party members, including two ministers.

    Opposition leader and lawmaker from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, said Trinamool's move to lodge a complaint is nothing more than mere theatrics, but insisted that the governor is not maintaining decorum.

    "A governor is the constitutional head of the state, he can't be so proactive in making statements and creating issues. He is acting as if he's in another authority of the executive. Moreover, the Bengal government should take the governor into confidence and sort things out. A state government and governor should work together for a healthy democracy to thrive. They should not tie up the citizens with more rows and controversies", Bhattacharya said.

    The former leader of the opposition in the state assembly and Congress leader, Abdul Mannan, however, argues that the blame lies not only with the governor. The state chief provoked him, he says.

    "Instead of sharing a cordial relationship, Mamata Banerjee has been treating Jaideep Dhankhar as her servant. The present situation created by this spat is shameful for the state", he added.

    According to reports, Mamata Banerjee is planning to write to the president of India seeking Dhankhar's removal. In May, Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as the state chief for a third time after winning a majority in the state elections.

    In India, the concept of a nominated governor was established by the British Raj in 1935 to keep administrations in check. After independence, the Congress Party, which once opposed the move, adopted the position in the Indian Constitution.

    Related:

    Indian Court Orders House Arrest of Two Bengali Ministers as Modi vs Mamata Battle Heats up
    Scandal Erupts as Audio Clip Suggests Modi's Party Bribed Kerala Tribal Leader to Win Votes
    Modi Gov't Withdraws Security Force Protection for BJP Leaders in Violence-Hit West Bengal
    Tags:
    Sputnik, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Bay of Bengal, cyclone, West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, Narendra Modi, Governor
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coup de Tete, a 5-metre statue by Algerian-born French artist Adel Abdessemed commemorating the headbutt French footballer Zinedine Zidane gave Italian defender Marco Materazzi in the final of the 2006 Fifa World Cup is removed from Doha's corniche in Qatar on 30 October 2013 after local Islamists objected to it as a work of anti-Islam idolisation. It is now on display in the Arab Museum of Modern Art.
    Sport Stars From Artistic Angles: Monuments to Famous Athletes Around the World
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse