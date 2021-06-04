Register
21:40 GMT04 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Whisky

    British Whisky Plays Spoiler in Modi-Johnson Push to Conclude India-UK Free Trade Agreement

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105441/24/1054412440_0:64:1280:784_1200x675_80_0_0_672877d18bc131a9d76c55a0bd5f92e4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106041083072822-british-whisky-plays-spoiler-in-modi-johnson-push-to-conclude-india-uk-free-trade-agreement/

    With imports estimated at $178 million, India emerged as the third largest destination for British whisky, behind France and the US. India’s whisky exports to the UK are said to top no more than $685,000. Slashing import duties on British-made liquor is a major UK demand as London seeks to negotiate a free trade agreement with Delhi.

    India's alcohol producers have expressed serious concerns to the federal Commerce Ministry over demands to reduce import duties on British whisky in a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom, arguing that such a move would lead to revenue losses for Indian breweries and distilleries.

    The concerns by India's alcoholic beverage producers are said to have been conveyed to the ministry.

    “One expects the government of a country to look after the interests of domestic businesses,” stated Thrivikram G Nikam, the executive director of brands and public relations at Amrut Distilleries Limited, an Indian spirits company based in Bengaluru, to Sputnik.

    Amrut Distilleries is a member of the All Indian Distillers’ Association (AIDA), the apex lobbying outfit batting for the business interests of Indian alcoholic beverage producers.

    “It would be very unfair for Indian companies if the government reduces the import tariffs on British whisky. The working capital for Indian alcohol businesses is around 11-13 per cent, thus the cost of production is higher. In the UK, the working capital is between 1 to 3 per cent,” explains Nikram.

    The industry expert says that Indian alcohol producers have “made representation” to the commerce ministry to lend them some sort of financial support to bring down production costs before slashing duties on British-made liquor.

    An official from India’s federal commerce ministry told Sputnik that he was aware of the letter sent by Indian alcohol producers.

    “Their concerns will be taken into account. We haven’t started the formal consultation process on the FTA with the Indian stakeholders yet,” said the official.

    The remarks by the ministry official come a day after federal commerce secretary Dr Anup Wadhawan said that Delhi was looking to begin formal FTA negotiations with the UK and other nations such as Canada and the EU bloc before the end of the year.

    One of the major demands of London as it seeks to seal a trade deal with Delhi is to slash the import duties on British whisky.

    “We’re firing the starting gun on a free-trade deal with India – the world’s largest democracy, fifth-biggest economy, a nation of 1.4 billion people and a huge market for British goods such as whisky, cars and services," British Trade Secretary Liz Truss said last month.

    UK’s International Trade Department last month kicked off a 14-week formal consultation process with British businesses on the supposed benefits of the proposed FTA with India.

    London said last month that it expected formal negotiations between India and the UK to begin by autumn of this year.

    India’s Alcohol Industry

    One of the biggest markets for whisky consumption, only 2 percent of India's whisky is imported from overseas. According to research by India’s Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), revenue from the whisky segment amounted to over $18 billion in 2020 and was expected to grow by 8.5 percent annually, despite a COVID-induced economic downturn.

    The lucrativeness of the Indian alcohol market is also reflected in the fact that the country consumes more whisky than any other nation, per data from London-based firm IWSR Drinks Market Analysis. The 1.3 billion population is also the second biggest consumer of spirits globally, following China.

    India’s import tariffs on foreign-made liquor, currently at around 150 percent, are some of the highest in the world.

    Related:

    Why Post-Brexit India-UK Free Trade Agreement May Rival EU-China Investment Deal
    UK Joining FTA Viable 'Middle Ground' Between EU and No-Deal Brexit - Campaigner
    UK Wants India to Remove Tariffs on Cars, Whiskey as Post-Brexit FTA Talks Set to Begin in Autumn
    Tags:
    COVID-19, United Kingdom, India, whisky
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coup de Tete, a 5-metre statue by Algerian-born French artist Adel Abdessemed commemorating the headbutt French footballer Zinedine Zidane gave Italian defender Marco Materazzi in the final of the 2006 Fifa World Cup is removed from Doha's corniche in Qatar on 30 October 2013 after local Islamists objected to it as a work of anti-Islam idolisation. It is now on display in the Arab Museum of Modern Art.
    Sport Stars From Artistic Angles: Monuments to Famous Athletes Around the World
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse