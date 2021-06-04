Shah Rukh Khan Lookalike Takes Indians by Storm With Jaw-Dropping Likeness

Fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) couldn't believe their eyes when they saw the actor's doppelganger Ibrahim Qadri bearing a striking resemblance and style on his posts on social media.
Ibrahim, who is an artist by profession and replicates SRK's work, has become the talk of the town after coming into the limelight, leading to an increase in his followers on social media by leaps and bounds. He has garnered over 42,700 followers on Instagram.
Amazed by his jaw-dropping appearance and dressing up in different SRK avatars from the latter's hit movies, netizens have been showering Ibrahim with compliments on his posts in which he has recreated a few scenes from Shah Rukh's movies.
Cashing in on being SRK's lookalike, Ibrahim does a lot of entertainment shows and events by appearing in the get-up of the superstar and mimicking and dancing like him on his songs.
