Elon Musk's Tesla Scouting for Senior Staff in India, Reports Say

The world’s highest-valued electric vehicle (EV) business, Tesla, owned by multi-billionaire, Elon Musk, started wooing Indian cities to let it establish showrooms and factories throughout the country. Tesla officially registered with India’s Registrar of Companies in January, and set up a research and development unit in Bengaluru.

Electric Vehicle Company Tesla - which had around 45,000 employees globally until October 2020 – has reportedly started hiring executives in India.

The company has started a recruiting drive for, among other things, the heads of sales and marketing, and head of HR, Indian news channel NDTV reported on Thursday, citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter.

The news has thrilled Indians who are tweeting about how exciting it could be to work for a business which at present has a market capitalisation of $582.93 billion.

​Last month, Indian media reported that Prashanth Menon - who has been working with Tesla for around four years – has been made Director of Tesla’s Indian operations. Previously, he worked as Tesla's Consultant Director of Cost, Process, and Regulatory measures in the US.

A Tesla fan club on Twitter has also been alerting Indians to the fact that the business is seeking locals to fill positions in the company.

​Tesla has yet to make an official announcement of who it has hired to run its Indian operations. Last year in October, Musk confirmed on Twitter that Tesla cars would be available in India in 2021 "for sure".

For most Indians, the cars would be an outlandish acquisition given how expensive they are. The cheapest Tesla in 2021 is the Model 3 sedan priced at $36,990 (INR 2.7 million), which Musk plans to bring to the Indian market by around the middle of this year.

The company is looking to set up its showrooms and service stations in three metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai (Maharashtra state) and Bengaluru (Karnataka state).