Former Bollywood Actress Sana Khan Fights Back Trolls Who Mocked Her for Wearing Hijab

Amid all the praise that former Bollywood actress Sana Khan is getting for carrying off a hijab (head cover) so gracefully in her recent Instagram post, trolls didn't spare her from jibes for wearing it.
Sana's picture wearing a green and black hijab went viral after an Instagram user mocked her by commenting on the post, asking what's the point of being an educated woman if she has to remain closeted in a hijab.
To this, Sana gave a fitting reply and said that "even while wearing a hijab, I can do my business, have amazing in-laws and husband, what more I want".
“Most importantly, Allah is protecting me in every way Alhamdullilah. And have completed my education too. So, isn't it a win-win situation?"
Since quitting the glamourous world of Bollywood to follow the path of Islam, Sana has continued to stay active on social media by sharing a glimpse of her happy married life and also posting thought-provoking quotes and verses from the Holy Quran.
