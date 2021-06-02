Register
11:47 GMT02 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chief Minister of West Bengal state and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee displays the victory symbol during the declaration of the names of the party's candidates for the upcoming legislative assembly elections in Kolkata, India, Friday, March 5, 2021.

    BJP Struggles to Hold Party Together in India's West Bengal as Leaders Return to Mamata Banerjee

    © AP Photo / Bikas Das
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/10/1082357938_0:71:3069:1796_1200x675_80_0_0_14315996bbb1a1c9a770c0ff34dfb9d3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106021083056432-bjp-struggles-to-hold-party-together-in-indias-west-bengal-as-leaders-return-to-mamata-banerjee/

    Fearing a change in government, scores of political leaders and legislators from the TMC defected to the BJP ahead of the elections. Despite fighting one of the most highly polarised and communal elections, the BJP fell well short.

    After facing a humiliating defeat in the recent West Bengal state elections, several political leaders who switched loyalties to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are now trying to return to opposition leader Mamata Banerjee's fold.

    Ahead of the elections, the BJP managed to poach 25 legislators and senior leaders from Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC). The saffron party successfully snared Banerjee's top leaders including Suvendu Adhikari and Mukul Roy. 

    According to reports, at least 148 defectors from the TMC, including sitting MLAs, were given tickets to fight the election but only six of them managed to secure victory. The move to prioritise defectors when handing out election tickets infuriated long-time BJP members.

    Banerjee took oath on 2 May for her third term as state chief after winning 213 of 292 seats. The BJP bagged 77.

    Many leaders have since expressed their desire to return to Banerjee's fold. Four-time TMC legislator Sonali Guha, who joined the BJP before the elections, issued a public apology on Twitter to Banerjee. Guha was Banerjee's confidante and was recently seen at the funeral of the state chief's brother.

    Two former TMC leaders – Sarala Murmu and Amal Acharjee – said they also want to rejoin the TMC. Both switched to the BJP after they were denied tickets to contest from their constituencies. Recently, former footballer and legislator Dipendu Biswas quit the BJP in protest against the arrest of Bengal ministers in the Narada bribery case

    Sources say at least 12 legislators and up to four lawmakers from the BJP are in touch with the TMC high command about rejoining the party. Former legislator Rajib Banerjee, who dramatically stormed out of the state assembly with a big photo of Mamata Banerjee before jumping ship to the BJP, is now trying to return to the TMC, sources confirmed to Sputnik.

    Banerjee says her party is willing to keep its doors open to defectors. After securing victory, she publicly said, "those who had left the party will be welcomed if they want to return''.

    "The party has received so many letters and requests that it would require a separate room to store them. But right now we are not going to indulge in politics. Our partymen and the Bengal government are trying to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and Cyclone Yaas situation. Everything else can wait," TMC spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya told Sputnik.

    BJP Vice President and turncoat Mukul Roy reportedly held a discussion with TMC General Secretary Subrata Bakshi right after taking oath as a legislator. Roy's son Subhranshu – also a BJP leader – criticised his party and said "self-criticism is more necessary than criticising a government elected by people." The Hindu nationalist party's leader from West Bengal Dilip Ghosh responded saying, "Someone can express a personal opinion. BJP’s policies are not decided by Facebook posts."

    Related:

    'Chase Away Goons With Utensils': Mamata Banerjee Accuses India's BJP of Hiring Thugs in Polls
    Indian Court Orders House Arrest of Two Bengali Ministers as Modi vs Mamata Battle Heats up
    As Political Spat Rages Between Modi and Banerjee, BJP to Hold 3-Day Public Events in West Bengal
    Tags:
    Sputnik, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Election, Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    44th US president Barack Obama (R), is seen in 1970 at age 9 with his step-father Lolo Soetoro (L), his sister Maya Soetoro and his mother Ann Dunham (C), in a family snapshot.
    How Famous Politicians Looked When They Were Kids
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse