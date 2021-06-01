Register
12:23 GMT01 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian employee looks for illegal Indian rupee currency notes at a bank in Mumbai on September 3, 2013

    COVID-Battered India Must Print More Money to Meet Expenditure Needs, Says Ex-Finance Minister

    © AFP 2021 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202106011083048525-covid-battered-india-must-print-more-money-to-meet-expenditure-needs-says-ex-finance-minister/

    While global economies such as US, the European Union (EU), Japan, and Turkey have resorted to printing money to tackle the economic downturn, India has so far resisted, but this might be about to change.

    India's former Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram on Tuesday backed the federal regulator Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) plan to print more money to meet the burgeoning expenditure needs of the country's COVID-battered economy.

    "Yes, the government must print money. It has the sovereignty right to print money to meet its expenditure needs," Chidambaram said at a press briefing.

    “The government could always withdraw the excess currency in circulation at a later stage, if it feels the need to do so,” added Chidambaram, a senior parliamentarian from India’s main opposition party Congress.

    Support for printing money to inject liquidity and boost spending in the world’s fifth largest economy has been gaining momentum amid the unprecedented economic due to the pandemic.

    On Monday, India’s National Statistics Office (NSO) reported that the nation’s GDP for the financial year 2020-21 contracted by 7.3 percent, while the federal agency estimated that the country’s economy grew by 1.6 percent in the final quarter (January-March 2021). 

    The economic slowdown in India is the worst on record since 1979-80.

    India's opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Guwahati, India on Saturday, 28 December 2019.
    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    'Hall of Shame': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi as Economic Growth Hits Decades Low
     It has resulted in lower incomes, more people being pushed below the poverty line, and surging unemployment.

    A report by India’s Azim Premji University says that nearly 230 million Indians have fallen below the poverty line since the pandemic. 

    Mumbai-based think tank – the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), one of India’s most respected – has estimated that 97 percent of Indians are poorer this year than they were before the pandemic. It also says that India’s unemployment rate has risen to a record of 14.73 percent, the first time in recent years that it's hit double digits.

    Observers have suggested that one of the ways to tackle the economic distress is to boost people's spending power by printing more money. 

    In an interview with a leading English daily this week, Indian-born economist and Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee argued that India needs to print money to not only boost spending and drive domestic demand, but also as a means to purchase more vaccines in the coming days.

    “We need resources to support the poor as well as to deal with a bunch of potential defaults on loans… This is the ideal moment to do that,” he said.

    The economist also said the government must not be scared of runaway inflation, a risk associated with printing money, as the nation’s inflation rate is currently not that high at 3-4 percent.

    One of the risks with printing money is that sellers could be enticed to increase prices due to availability of cash in circulation, which could fuel inflation.

    In the past, nations such as Zimbabwe and Venezuela have witnessed their economies spiral into hyperinflation due to printing of currency to counter economic downturns.

    Ex-Finance Minister Believes Modi Gov't Compounds India’s Economic Distress

    At his Tuesday’s presser, the former federal finance minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is responsible for compounding the economic distress of the 1.3-billion-strong nation.

    “Good advice by distinguished economists and renowned institutions has been rebuffed. Worldwide experience has been ignored.  Suggestions on fiscal expansion and cash transfers have been turned down. Hollow packages like Atmanirbhar (elf-reliant India campaign) have fallen flat,” stated Chidambaram.

    He also described 2020-21 as the “darkest financial year” in four decades in India. 

    Related:

    India Enters Technical Recession as Its GDP Contracts 7.5%
    Second COVID Wave Has Hampered India's Economic Recovery by 15%, Unemployment to Rise - Economist
    Government Working on Next COVID-Stimulus to Support Economy - India's Economic Affairs Secretary
    Tags:
    economy, Indian National Congress, COVID-19, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    44th US president Barack Obama (R), is seen in 1970 at age 9 with his step-father Lolo Soetoro (L), his sister Maya Soetoro and his mother Ann Dunham (C), in a family snapshot.
    How Famous Politicians Looked When They Were Kids
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse