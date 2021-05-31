Lab in India's Telangana State Launches Emulsion-Based Drug for Black Fungus 'Epidemic'

There have been concerns among Indians that with the rising number of the Black Fungus, or Mucormycosis, cases in the country, there might be a shortage of Amphotericin B, which is indispensable to treat the infection. Several pharmaceutical companies are now working to find alternative treatments.

An Indian biopharmaceutical manufacturer based in the Hyderabad city of Telangana state announced on Monday the launch of an Amphotericin B Emulsion for the treatment of Black Fungus, or Mucormycosis.

The launch of this alternative drug comes at a time when the number of Black Fungus cases is mounting across the country.

According to the company, the emulsion-based drug is set to provide a much-needed respite to patients reeling under the severe impact of the second wave of COVID-19 and the Black Fungus, which has been diagnosed in many Indians who have recovered from the coronavirus.

Celon Labs will reportedly manufacture 10,000 vials per day, which will ensure relief for approximately 6,000 patients monthly.

"Celon Labs is deeply committed to supporting the ongoing efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic during this deadly second wave and to save as many lives as possible. The emulsion-based formulation is an ideal alternative to Liposomal Amphotericin B to combat the Black Fungus. The company will start supplying the domestic market soon," said a Celon Labs managing director, M. Nagesh Kumar.

Last week, the Maharashtra state-based Genetic Life Sciences started manufacturing Amphotericin B Emulsion injections priced at INR 1,200 each (about $16). The office of a federal minister, Nitin Gadkari, also tweeted about this development, suggesting that it was due to his endeavours.

केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री @nitin_gadkari जी की कोशिशों से कोविड के बाद तेज़ी से फैल रहे ब्लैक फंगस इन्फेक्शन के इलाज के लिये वर्धा में जेनेटेक लाईफ सायन्सेस ने Amphotericin B Emulsion इंजेक्शन तयार कर लिया है। अब तक भारत में एक ही कंपनी इसका उत्पाद करती थी। pic.twitter.com/X5M0IsCnp2 — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) May 27, 2021

​India has reported over 12,000 Black Fungus cases so far. The Indian government earlier this month has instructed all states and union territories to declare the fungal infection an epidemic.