Bollywood Actress Juhi Chawla Approaches Court Opposing 5G Network Over Radiation Concerns

Earlier this month, India's Department of Telecom finally gave a nod to telecom companies to start long-awaited 5G trials in the country. Amid the second wave of the pandemic, a conspiracy theory started doing the rounds that linked COVID-19 deaths to 5G radiation.

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla on Monday approached the Delhi High Court to oppose the setting up of 5G wireless networks in India.

"We are not against the implementation of technological advancements. On the contrary, we enjoy using the latest products that the world of technology has to offer, including in the field of wireless communications. However, while using the latter kind of devices, we are in a constant dilemma... because after doing our own research and studies regarding the RF (Radiofrequency) radiation from wire-free gadgets and network cell towers, we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful. It is injurious to the health and safety of the people," the actress said.

In a statement, Chawla’s spokesperson shared that the lawsuit has requested the concerned department to certify that 5G technology is safe for humankind and all kinds of animals and birds. It has also been demanded that a study be conducted to establish "whether or not the implementation of 5G in India would be safe, keeping in regards the health and safety of the present and future citizenry on India, including little children and infants, as well as infants of generations to come”.

The lawsuit was filed days after Indian authorities dismissed a speculation, which surfaced on social media alleging that “5G radiation” from telecom towers “mixes with the air and makes it poisonous and that’s why people are facing difficulty in breathing and are dying" amid the second wave of coronavirus.