Middle-of-the-Road Horror: Spooky 'Human-Like Figure' Stokes Alien Conspiracies in India - Video

The entire world seems to be waiting for US intelligence agencies to release a much-awaited report on UFO sightings. Ex-US President Barack Obama recently said 'when it comes to aliens, there are some things I just can’t tell you on air", while the Pentagon confirmed that images of blinking triangular objects in the sky are very much real.

A "human-like figure" that did not exactly look like a actual human was caught on camera on a busy street in the Hazaribagh area of India’s Jharkhand state over the weekend.

The creature, who looked naked, was seemingly lost, as the video shows it looking here and there, dazed by onlookers and in a confused state.

Conversations of people who recorded the video reveal that the locals thought the strange figure was a girl possessed by demons.

A streak of red lights in the night sky has also been captured on camera, and Indians think these lights were fixed on a UFO.

A video of the incident has spawned alien conspiracy theories in India, with many surprisingly expressing “gladness” that "aliens" had finally "chosen India over the US to visit”.

The video has become talk of the town. People are assuming it to be an Alien and it actually could be, keenly observe the 13th second of the video, A red Lapros wing UFO flying with jangling sound. Place-Near Hazaribagh,Jharkhand @isro @NASA @aajtak @ndtv @republic @BBCWorld pic.twitter.com/P4hcLf5yNn — Ashutosh Gautam (@Ashutos32363607) May 29, 2021

This video of what looks like a morbidly emaciated person in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand has been going viral this weekend, with all sorts of the usual legends circulating https://t.co/96tIFuHjMk pic.twitter.com/2Q0YO3FRj6 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 30, 2021

This Video is from #hazaribagh #Jharkhand claiming Creature shown in this Video is an #Alien & viral with speed, no one claiming it to be fake or false but much real😐😶

Have they really arrived or just Rumours?#aliens #ViralVideo #UFO pic.twitter.com/rlrS0CNeKc — Sandip Jadhav (@MrSandipJadhav) May 31, 2021

Thats scary what if alien attacked on them, thats scary i got chillls🥶🥶🥶 — Ashay Kashyap (@__Ashay_) May 30, 2021

Regional authorities have not addressed the matter publicly.

Earlier, former US President Barack Obama said in an interview that the matter of UFOs should be taken seriously, noting that US officials have footage and records of mysterious objects that they are struggling to understand.