Register
11:56 GMT31 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian female wrestler Babita Kumari Phogat

    Indian Wrestler-Turned-Politician Babita Phogat Shown Black Flags by Protesting Farmers in Haryana

    © Photo : Facebook/Babita Phogat
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082290649_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_eaa960864adfdf6d824968be7d06535f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105311083039196-indian-wrestler-turned-politician-babita-phogat-shown-black-flags-by-protesting-farmers-in-haryana/

    Many farmers are protesting against three new agricultural liberlisation laws throughout India, expressing their anguish to local Bharatiya Janata Party leaders whenever possible. Engaging BJP politicians visiting their towns and villages is one way they've pursued a 'social boycott' in India's agricultural states.

    India's female wrestler-turned-BJP politician Babita Phogat was shown black flags by agitated farmers in Haryana state when she visited Charkhi Dadri city to address public events.

    The programmes were being organised as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ (Organisation Means Service) public campaign on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of the Narendra Modi-led government on Sunday. 

    Phogat earned national fame by winning a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and silver medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2010 Commonwealth Games, as well as a bronze medal at the 2012 World Wrestling Championships.

    Having joined BJP in 2019, she was appointed as the chairperson of the Haryana Women Development Corporation by the State's Manohar Lal Khattar-led government last year.

    The agitating farmers, who have announced a “boycott” of BJP-JJP (Jannayak Janta Party) leaders in the Stat, as part of their protests against the new farm laws, gathered near Birhi Kalan village carrying black flags.

    According to media reports, when the local police tried to clear the route of Phogat's vehicle, the farmers laid down on the road and kept chanting slogans, while waving black flags amid her visit. 

    Meanwhile, some video clips of Sunday's incident which have surfaced on social media show a confrontation took place between the agitators and police trying to clear the road for the BJP leader.

    In the videos, protesters can be seen raising slogans such as “Babita Phogat murdabad - Haryana sarkar murdabad” (Down with Babita Phogat, down with the Haryana Government). Some female protesters could also be seen trying to stop the procession.

    On Sunday, Haryana's State Chief Manohar Lal Khattar also stated that the farmers' agitation is one of the reasons behind the spread of COVID-19; some of them are witnessing a much higher death rate than usual.

    His statement angered the farmers, who suggested if the State Chief thinks that they might further spread the coronavirus, he shouldn't be calling on 500 people to attend the inauguration of a hospital.

    Previously, Khattar had urged the protesting farmers to return to their homes due to the ongoing pandemic and resume their demonstrations once the situation normalises.

    Last Wednesday, some farmers in Haryana and Punjab states put up black flags atop their houses, burnt effigies, and held protests. It was done to mark the six month anniversary of their agitation on Delhi's borders against the farm laws. 

    Earlier this month, farmers blocked the highway at the Haryana-Punjab border a thet Shambhu toll plaza near Ambala city after police charged farmers protesting against State Chief Khattar.

    There have been no talks or discussions between the protesting farmers and the Indian government since 26 January, when violence was witnessed at Delhi's iconic Red Fort during the farmers' 'Tractor Rally'. 

    On Delhi's outskirts, farmers have been camping since September to protest against the three agricultural laws passed by the Parliament in September 2020. Farmers fear the new laws will open up the country's agriculture sector to private companies and end the minimum support price (MSP) state procurement system.

    Tags:
    Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Narendra Modi, protest, India, farmers
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
    From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse