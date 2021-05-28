Register
15:30 GMT28 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    B.S. Yediyurappa (File)

    India's Ruling BJP Faces Crisis in Karnataka as Lawmakers Revolt Against State Chief

    © AP Photo / Kashif Masood
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083020633_0:69:1201:744_1200x675_80_0_0_c1f6f0354c032a8cc271d7472a82f8f6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105281083019442-indias-ruling-bjp-faces-crisis-in-karnataka-as-lawmakers-revolt-against-state-chief/

    Karnataka is the only southern state ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the party performed miserably in the recent state elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The party has 120 members in the 224-member state legislature, and Congress - the main opposition party - has 68 legislators.

    Speculations are rife that the central leadership of India’s federally ruling BJP, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, may ask Karnataka state chief Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa - also known as BSY - to make way for a new face in the near future.

    Several media reports have said that BSY is facing a revolt in his party because a group of BJP lawmakers is seeking for him to be removed because they are unhappy with his style of governing.

    Though there have been at least six attempts to replace him as state chief in the past, this is the first time lawmakers have visited Delhi to express their dissatisfaction with him.

    Signs of Disaffection for Karnataka State Chief

    Trouble for Yediyurappa started after a number of BJP legislators held a meeting in the State capital city, Bengaluru, and discussed the issue of change in the state leadership.

    According to a number of reports in the media, these legislators claimed that the BJP's central leadership has asked the State chief to convene a meeting with all the party's 120 lawmakers after 7 June when the statewide coronavirus lockdown will have ended.

    Prime Minister Modi and former party president Amit Shah would take a call on the change of guard in the state, the lawmakers claimed. They said that a young face which is acceptable to all castes, should be chosen as the new leader of the party.

    A few leaders, including State Tourism Minister Chakkere Puttamade Yogeeshwara and lawmaker Arvind Bellad reportedly went to Delhi to meet the party's top brass  - Prime Minister Modi and Shah - to discuss the issue of leadership change in the state.

    Crisis in the Making – BJP Leaders Speak in Different Voice

    Talking to Sputnik on Friday, the BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya, however, denied that the Karnataka government was in crisis. "The government is focused on bringing relief to people in times of pandemic and that is the priority right now."

    But Karnataka BJP spokesman Go Madhusudan admitted to Sputnik that a few legislators led by tourism minister Yogeeshwara, have indeed been trying to dislodge Yediyurappa from his position.

    "Yogeeshwara rose to prominence in the BJP after he played a major role in the formation of the BJP government in the state. After being appointed State Tourism Minister, he wasn't satisfied, and his hunger to attain a higher position in the BJP grew to an extent that he planned a revolt against BSY,” said Madhusudan.

    “He was under the illusion that the entire state BJP will stand behind him. But by plotting against BSY he was exposed in front of the party's leaders in both Karnataka and Delhi, who are now shunning him. He has lost all respect in the party and has nowhere to go in the BJP," the spokesman added.

    Media reports say that the state legislators are asking for a change in the leadership because they are quite unhappy with their government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

    After Maharashtra, Karnataka is the worst-hit state in India, reporting 24,214 new COVID-19 cases and 476 deaths on 28 May. The total number of infections has reached 2.52 million and the death toll is 27,405 in the State.

    Before the second wave of coronavirus, there were crucial elections held in five states. But the BJP performed poorly in the polls, even losing the by-election to the BJP spokesman Go Madhusudan , further denting Yediyurappa's reputation. The loss provided fresh political ammunition to his opponents within the party.

    This is the second time in May the BJP has had to deal with reports of a change of guard in Karnataka.

    Early this month, rumours spread wild after State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra went on an unscheduled trip to Delhi. They met former party chief and Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Despite repeated attempts by the media, neither Bommai or Vijayendra told why they met with Shah.

    However, jettisoning Yediyurappa won't be easy for the BJP: He is the tallest leader the BJP has in southern India and possibly the best at attracting crowds in Karnataka after Prime Minister Modi.

    Moreover, Yediyurappa belongs to the dominant Lingayat caste, which comprises approximately 17 percent of the state's population. Antagonising the community could hurt the party's prospects in the 2022 elections.

    The Lingayats have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the BJP since Yediyurappa became state chief in 2008. Of the 20 leaders, who have ruled Karnataka state since 1956, eight have been from the Lingayat caste.

    But a leadership change in Karnataka would not be unprecedented since earlier in March, the BJP replaced its state chief in Uttarakhand.

    Awaiting fresh elections in 2022, BJP-ruled Uttarakhand got a new State Chief in Tirath Singh Rawat after Trivendra Singh Rawat was asked to make way for him.

    Related:

    'Effort to Depict India in Certain Way': Indian FM Slams West's Criticism of PM Modi During US Visit
    Race for India's Next PM: Why is Modi Cutting His Own Party Leader and Hindu Monk to Size?
    Hundreds Flout COVID Restrictions To Attend Funeral of a Horse in India’s Karnataka
    Tags:
    Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, corona, SARS coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus, Delhi, Bangalore, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Sputnik, Sputnik, Karnataka, Karnataka State, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
    From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe
    Blast From The Past
    Blast From The Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse