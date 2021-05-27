Register
19:30 GMT27 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Twitter app on a mobile phone.

    ‘Baseless, False and Attempt to Defame’: Indian Gov’t on Twitter’s Concern For Freedom of Expression

    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke, File
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106277/08/1062770888_0:107:2060:1266_1200x675_80_0_0_57a9ea0d1223d75e6255efec41a6eb3d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105271083010007-baseless-false-and-attempt-to-defame-indian-govt-on-twitters-concern-for-freedom-of-expression/

    Earlier in the day, Twitter expressed concerns over "the potential threat to Freedom of Expression” in India with regard to the country’s new digital rules released in February. In its statement, the micro-blogging app referred to the Indian government’s demand of traceability of problematic content to curb fake news.

    India’s federal Ministry of Information Technology (MeitY) on Thursday issued a three-page reply to Twitter calling the app’s concern regarding “threatened” freedom of speech in India an "attempt to dictate terms to the world’s largest democracy" and tagging it baseless and false.

    Facebook logo and other social media apps are seen on a screen of mobile phone
    © CC0 / Pixelkult
    Here's Everything That's Transpired Between Indian Gov't & Social Networking Apps Within 24 Hours
    “India has a glorious tradition of free speech and democratic practices dating back centuries. Protecting free speech in India is not the prerogative of a private, for-profit, foreign entity like Twitter," read the ministry's statement, that was originally posted on Twitter’s India-made rival Koo app.

    "The Government condemns the unfortunate statement issued by Twitter as totally baseless, false and an attempt to defame India to hide their own follies,” it added. 

    Twitter was launched in India back in 2006. In past 15 years in the country, the micro-blogging site has attracted 60 million users as it is seen as a means of connecting those in power to the common man, and vice versa.

    The platform, however, often gets exploited as a medium to spread harmful and fake content that has caused violent incidents, property damage and communal unrest.

    In its statement, MeitY pointed out that the government’s demand to allow the origin of a message to be traced in case of an unfortunate incident, is designed to keep Indians and the community safe.

    “Twitter refuses to comply with those very regulations on the basis of which it is claiming a safe harbour to any criminal liability in India. The only instance of scuttling free speech on Twitter is Twitter itself and its opaque policies, as a result of which people’s accounts are suspended and tweets deleted arbitrarily,” MeitY’s statement added.

    This statement by the Indian government comes days after Delhi Police visited Twitter’s offices in New Delhi and Gurugram after a tweet by a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was described as “manipulated media”.

    A picture taken on 4 September 2019 shows the logo of the US social networking site Twitter, displayed on the screen of a smart-phone screen, in Lille, northern France.
    © AFP 2021 / DENIS CHARLET
    Delhi Police Visit Twitter Office Days After BJP Spokesman's Tweet Is Dubbed 'Manipulative'
    Referring to the incident, Twitter in its statement today accused Indian authorities of threatening the fundamental Right of Freedom of Speech in the country. The app, however, noted that it will try and keep up with the country’s law while maintaining transparency with users. 

    “To keep our service available, we will strive to comply with applicable law in India. But, just as we do around the world, we will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law," a Twitter spokesperson had said.

    Twitter is not the only foreign app that has not immediately complied with IT rules announced by federal Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar on 25 February.

    On Wednesday, Facebook-owned WhatsApp approached the Delhi High Court by filing a legal complaint urging it to push back enforcement of these IT rules. The deadline for social networking users to accept these rules was 25 May – that has now passed.

    For now, the Indian government has written to the social networking companies to submit a compliance report regarding accepting the laws as soon as possible.

    Along with requiring social networking apps to reveal the origin of problematic content at the government's request, India’s IT rules have also directed Facebook, Twitter and other platforms to appoint designated officers to tend user grievances and coordinate with security agencies round the clock.

    Tags:
    IT, IT, IT, Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Twitter, Twitter, Twitter, twitter, Twitter, WhatsApp, WhatsApp, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
    From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe
    Blast From The Past
    Blast From The Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse