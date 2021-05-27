Register
08:46 GMT27 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Facebook logo and other social media apps are seen on a screen of mobile phone

    Here's Everything That's Transpired Between Indian Gov't & Social Networking Apps Within 24 Hours

    © CC0 / Pixelkult
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/17/1080861670_0:138:1920:1218_1200x675_80_0_0_a1bbd849390110fec4a4808c6aa41831.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105271083005816-heres-everything-thats-transpired-between-indian-govt--social-networking-apps-within-24-hours/

    India – where over 700 million people use smartphones backed by the cheapest data packs in the world – social networking apps like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp are heavily consumed. The last 24 hours, however, have been a nail-biting thrill for Indians who had braced themselves to wake up in a scary world with no Facebook and Twitter.

    A lot has happened between the Indian government and social networking mammoths in the last 24 hours – leaving Indians waiting with bated breath for what will occur next.

    The government of India had released a slew of IT rules in February – that were required to be officially accepted by social media platforms by 25 May. Except for Twitter's Indian-made-rival Koo, no other major social networking apps agreed to the rules released by the government.

    So What Really Happened in the Last 24 Hours?

    In a respite for Indians fearing that they could lose their favourite apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, the government did not suspend any platforms from operating in the country even after they missed the deadline for accepting government rules. Instead, India's federal Ministry of Information Technology wrote to major social media platforms asking them to submit a "compliance report" as soon as possible.

    ​The report is expected to carry details on how soon the companies can get on board with the government.

    To put things in perspective, India's IT rules require social networking apps to reveal the origin of problematic content if asked by the government, while appointing officers to tend to user grievances and coordinate with security agencies.

    © REUTERS / THOMAS WHITE
    WhatsApp Sues Modi Government on IT Rules to Allow Indians to Enjoy Privacy
    On 26 May, Facebook-owned WhatsApp filed a complaint against India's IT rules in the Delhi High Court. In its filing, WhatsApp highlighted that it is not comfortable with breaking its end-to-end encryption to help Indian law enforcement agencies to trace content leading to people.

    Replying briskly to WhatsApp, the Indian government said that it does respect the privacy and security of users. In its reply, the federal government noted that the state or law enforcement agencies will ask networking platforms to disclose the originator of content to investigate very serious cases.

    In a series of tweets, Indian IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also explained the government's rationale for releasing these IT rules. 

    ​So for now, Indians still have their apps while the companies are working on their compliance reports and the government of India awaits responses from the social networking platforms.

    What Do Indian Tech Experts Believe

    Indian tech experts have noted that while these IT rules can be questioned for putting Indians under the risk of unwanted censorship, it cannot be ignored that the country needs measures to curb the spread of fake news and misinformation.

    "It is the need of the hour. With increased internet proliferation, we have seen an increase in cyber crime cases where social media platforms have emerged as a medium to do so. These new rules could protect people from cyber crimes like stalking bullying, harassment, sextortion, identity theft, cheating by impersonation, defaming, sending offensive messages, sharing sexually explicit content, and cyber terrorism among others", Viral Parmar, an Indian cybersecurity expert told Sputnik.

    Indian cyber lawyer Prashant Mali said that these apps had three months to either comply with the laws or reach out to officials for discussions.

    "They have an issue with accepting the 'traceability of origin message' rule due to their user privacy policies – okay that is debatable. But what about appointing grievance and nodal officers to help people in distress on their apps and help law agencies prevent mishaps? These rules could have been complied with. Taking the safe bet of privacy – since they know that is one soft point that will gather all these activists around. The companies must understand that along with the 'right to privacy' the Indian Constitution also lists 'right to life' – which has been compromised several times in the past because of the spread of fake news", Mali noted.

     

    Tags:
    Sputnik News, Sputnik Radio, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Twitter, Twitter, Twitter, twitter, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Facebook, facebook, Facebook, Facebook, WhatsApp, WhatsApp, ministry, IT, IT, IT, Government, government, government, Government, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An aerial shot over the Eye of the Sahara, also known as the Richat Structure, which is located in western Africa.
    Earth or Mars? Check Out the Eye of the Sahara From the ISS
    Blast From The Past
    Blast From The Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse