Actress Swara Bhaskar's Fans Slam Trolls Bashing Her Over Unknowingly Sharing SOS Tweet for Viagra

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic creating havoc in India, several Bollywood celebrities, including actress Swara Bhaskar, have been making the best use of their social media platforms by constantly tweeting and amplifying SOS requests to arrange for life-saving drugs, and other medical essentials for those in need.

Trolls are taking a dig at Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar who unknowingly amplified an SOS tweet for "Slidenaphil", which turns out to be Viagra meds used to treat impotence or erectile dysfunction.

On Wednesday, Swara reposted the SOS tweet of a netizen asking for help in arranging for Slidenaphil for their friend. She retweeted that request on her post, sparking a troll fest.

Swara Di yeah level ki IQ ke saath Govt ke decisions ko challenge karti hai 😂 pic.twitter.com/tZXFi7uxjN — Sunny (@ThaneSeHuBC) May 26, 2021

If you use your fingers instead of your brain this will happen not only to Swara but to everyone!!!

Dear JNU infamous Swara, pity you darling! pic.twitter.com/Co2QYMjUpv — Halesh Singh🇮🇳 (@HaleshSingh) May 26, 2021​ The legend of @ReallySwara is back. She just escalated the dmand 4 a medicine for erectile dysfunction-in short viagra. Dear Swara, you are stupid by birth or choice? #SwaraBhasker #COVID19 and the best part is @zeeshan_iyc responded to her by sending DMs. Wat was in the DM? 😂 pic.twitter.com/10T1BbfjMS — Chayan Sarkar (@chayansarkar87) May 26, 2021​

As trolls bashed the actress, assuming her to be unknowingly tweeting this, Swara's fans have come out in her defence and shared that Slidenaphil was originally used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. And that Slidenaphil is the chemical name for Viagra.

Leaving netizens divided, her fans hit out at trolls and said that she was only fulfilling her moral responsibility by amplifying the SOS requests to help arrange for medicine for those in need. Hence, "people trolling & doing such pranks should know the graveness of the situation".

Some also speculated that it was actually a prank to trap the actress, who has been vocal about sociopolitical issues, including controversial farm laws.

When u troll Swara Bhaskar for retweeting a request for Sildenafil (Viagra),for a pt who is in the hospital,the joke is on u.Sildenafil is ALSO used to treat pulmonary HTN (high BP in lungs)

Most of us troll her for her propagandas,BUT this viagra request doesn’t deserve trolling — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) May 26, 2021​

Though hate Swara but have to say Sildenafil nowadays has moved over from just being Viagra to being a life-saving drug as in pulmonary hypertension . — drdrishan (@drdrishan) May 26, 2021 Dude, most people don't know the names of these drugs. And they don't expect anyone would stoop this

low in these terrible conditions. — dalapati2050 (@dalapati2050) May 26, 2021​