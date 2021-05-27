Register
07:31 GMT27 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian patients infected with black fungus undergo treatment at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, May 23, 2021

    Indian States Crying Out for Medicines as People Lose Jaw Bones, Eyes to Black Fungus

    © AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/18/1082981620_0:456:2831:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_2744ed5c3abc7b7d9f0fcd7cddcc64ab.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105271083005448-indian-states-crying-out-for-medicines-as-people-lose-jaw-bones-eyes-to-black-fungus/

    The Indian government has made a fresh allocation of Amphotericin-B, an anti-fungal drug used to treat black fungus or Mucormycosis. These allocations come after an exponential rise in demand across the country. With the spike in black fungus cases, the demand for Amphotericin-B shot up nearly three-fold during April-May.

    With over 11,000 cases, black fungus or Mucormycosis has posed double trouble for India, who is already struggling with the catastrophic second wave of COVID-19. The country's Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers on Wednesday allocated over 29,250 additional vials of Amphotericin-B, a drug that is used in the treatment of Mucormycosis or black fungus to all the states.

    The worst-affected states, like Maharashtra and Gujarat, have been given over 6,000 and 7,000 vials respectively. Both states currently lead in Mucormycosis infections, with 2,859 and 2,770 cases.

    https://twitter.com/DVSadanandGowda/status/1397438818899296259

    These allocations come after the demand for Amphotericin-B shot up nearly three-fold during April-May.

    On Monday, the Delhi High Court said the gap between demand and supply of Amphotericin-B is "too wide to bridge" and drastic steps are required.

    "We are not getting the Amphotericine-B medicine from the last 12 days. Hospitals are sourcing the medicine from all distributors. Ideally, the medicine has to be given before and after surgery and at least a minimum of 12 injections has to given to a patient continuously. We have to use alternative antifungal medicine like Posaconazole and Isavuconazole", Dr Divya Prabhat, ENT surgeon at the Bhatia Hospital told Sputnik.

    The doctor feared cases will continue to grow because there is a lag period between the onset of the disease until lab reports confirm its presence, which could take at least a week. "So taking this into consideration, Maharashtra would require more than 60,000 vials of Amphotericin-B medicine", Dr Prabhat added.

    Eye
    © CC0
    Black Fungus Disease Claims Eyes, Jaws and Nasal Bones as India Runs Out of its Medicine
    Last week, the Indian government assured that over half a million vials of this medicine would be available by the end of this month through ramped up production and imports. The government also said that it has issued licenses to five more companies to manufacture the medicine, and is in the process of importing 680,000 vials in May and June.

    However, the increasing demand points out that only doubling up supplies will not help as domestic production is much lower than what is required. The Delhi High Court had also asked the government to immediately import the antifungal drug Amphotericin-B "from wherever it is available in the world" and directed it to put on record the steps being taken to import the medicine.

    As per reports, one of the reasons for this crisis is the shortage of lipids, one of the raw materials used to manufacture Liposomal Amphotericin-B (LaMB). LaMB, an over 20-year-old drug, is otherwise rarely used.

    "Amphotericin-B is being actively prescribed by doctors to patients suffering from this post-COVID complication. Since this medicine was rarely used earlier, the sudden increase in demand has led to a panic situation. Doctors say there are some alternatives. For mild cases of Mucormycosis or patients who have completed one course of Amphotericin-B, Posaconazole tablets, or Noxafil (posaconazole) syrups are being prescribed. The companies are fast gearing up to meet the increase in demand", Dr Gurpreet Sandhu, president of the Council for Healthcare and Pharma told Sputnik.

    Mucormycosis is a rare fungal infection caused by exposure to mucor mold which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. It affects the sinuses, the brain, and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immunocompromised individuals, such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS. As per doctors, it has an overall mortality rate of 50%, and may be triggered by the use of steroids which is a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients. The use of industrial oxygen is also being cited as a possible cause of this spike in fungal infection.

    Related:

    Use of Industrial Oxygen in Hospitals May be Fuelling Surge in Black Fungus Cases in India
    After Black and White, India Reports First Case of Yellow Fungus
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Medicine, fungal infection, fungus, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An aerial shot over the Eye of the Sahara, also known as the Richat Structure, which is located in western Africa.
    Earth or Mars? Check Out the Eye of the Sahara From the ISS
    Blast From The Past
    Blast From The Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse