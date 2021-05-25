Indian Railways Suspends Two-Time Olympic Medalist From Gov't Job After Murder Charges

On 4 May, wrestler Sushil Kumar allegedly beat up and killed 23-year-old former junior national champion Sagar Rana in Chhatrasal Stadium's parking lot in Delhi.

Two-time Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar has been suspended from his government job at Indian Railways following his arrest as part of a murder investigation by Delhi Police, officials said on Tuesday.

"Sushil has been suspended till further notice," Deepak Kumar, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of Northern Railways, said.

Ex-wrestler Kumar, a senior commercial manager with Northern Railways, was also listed by the Delhi government as an officer on special duty (OSD) at Chhatrasal Stadium for the development of school sports.

On Sunday (23 May), he was was arrested by Delhi Police following a 17-day chase in connection with the murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Ajay Kumar – was was with the wrestler – was also apprehended.

Police had announced a reward of INR 100,000 ($1,370) and INR 50,000 ($685) for S Kumar and A Kumar respectively for any information leading to their arrest.

On the night of 4 May, Sushil and his associates allegedly assaulted Rana and two of his friends – Sonu and Amit Kumar. Rana died as a result of his injuries while his two friends are in a critical condition.

The two wanted men reportedly travelled to a number of different cities to evade arrest.

Several teams are working to locate the other suspects who remain on the run.

Since India’s independence in 1947, Sushil is only Indian to have won two Olympic medals. He won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympic Games in the 66kg category.