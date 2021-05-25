Register
12:51 GMT25 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has ended months of dithering and announced the launch of a satellite that will be shared by several member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). As the needs of most South Asian countries is not substantial, India will be hoping that this satellite will encourage them to say no to China’s plan to involve them in a similar initiative.

    China a Major Competitor of US in Space, Says Ex-ISRO Chief Who Backs India's Cooperation with CNSA

    © AP Photo / Arun Sankar K
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105251082989821-china-a-major-competitor-of-us-in-space-says-ex-isro-chief-who-backs-indias-cooperation-with-cnsa/

    Political differences between space faring nations, including those between India and China – as well as China and the US – have affected global space exploration, G Madhavan Nair, the former chief of India's space agency Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO), said.

    China landing its "Zhurong" rover (named after the mythical Chinese god of fire) on Mars is a “remarkable feat” for the international space community and marks a new chapter in the global quest for space exploration, G Madhavan Nair, the former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    “It signifies the maturity of Chinese technology and how its space programme has evolved over time, from launching satellites in 2003 to landing a Rover on the Red Planet,” remarked Nair, one of India’s leading space scientists and a Padma Bhushan recipient, the second highest civilian honour in India.

    “Different space agencies have tried landing a rover on Mars in the past. Nobody could succeed on the first attempt. Only 25 percent of overall missions to Mars to date have ended in success, be it landing a rover or sending orbiters,” Nair added.

    Only NASA has successfully landed a rover on Utopia Planitia, a 3,000-kilometre plain on Mars’ northern hemisphere. 

    CNSA’s (China’s National Space Administration) successful landing of Zhurong last week makes it only the second nation to successfully touch down on Mars. "Zhurong joins active NASA missions – the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers and Insight Lander – in exploring the surface of the Red Planet,” a statement by NASA said last week.

    The European Space Agency (ESA) and its Russian counterpart Roscosomos are also planning to send a rover to Mars next year. The ESA has so far made two unsuccessful attempts to land a rover on the planet. 

    The curiosity of the global space community has been piqued in recent years after remote sensing data has hinted at the possibility of an ice shelf within Utopia Planitia.

    The HiRISE camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured this photo of the Curiosity rover ascending Mont Mercou on April 18, 2021
    © NASA . JPL-Caltech/UArizona
    Video: Curiosity Rover Captured From Space Scaling Mont Mercou on Mars
    Nair points out that China's space programme is “fast catching up” with that of the US, despite a marked difference in budgets.

    “America’s space budget hovers around $20 billion. In comparison, China earmarks somewhere around $5 billion to its space programme. However, I would say it is more about the content of the Chinese space programme in recent years,” said Nair.

    “China is really becoming a competitor to the US now,” he stated.

    In a new report released April 8, the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence projects that by 2040, China will be the most significant rival to the United States in space, competing on commercial, civil, and military fronts. John D. Hill, the US Defence Department's principal director for space policy, said on Monday that the growth of Chinese and Russian counter space capabilities presents the most immediate and serious threats to U.S., allied, and partner space activities. 

    The ex-ISRO chief recalled that China last year became the first space-faring nation to land its Chang’e 4 rover on the “dark” or “far side” of the Moon. India also tried to make a soft landing on the Moon’s far side in 2019 but failed.

    “We (India) missed the mission very narrowly. The Chandrayaan-2 (which carried India’s lunar rover Vikram) was following the trajectory in the lead-up to moments before landing. At the last moment, there was a glitch in software and our hopes were dashed,” explained Nair.

    © REUTERS / NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU
    NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity makes its first flight

    “Our next mission would have been sending a rover to Mars had it not been for the COVID pandemic. The government is already backing ISRO’s efforts to make another attempt at landing a rover on the Moon,” he noted.

    The space scientist says that one must also keep in mind the “budgetary constraints” of India when comparing it with other space programmes. “Considering the fact that India’s space budget is around $1 billion (five times less than China’s and 20 times less than the US), we have made remarkable strides in the realm of space exploration."

    Increased Space Cooperation with China Could ‘Benefit’ India

    India, which successfully sent an orbiter to Mars as part of its successful Mangalyaan mission in 2014, could benefit from China’s space advances with “practical space cooperation” between the two governments, says Nair.

    “Traditionally, space cooperation between China and India has been almost nil because of the political differences. However, I feel that cooperation between space-faring nations could serve common ends,” the Indian scientist remarked.

    “It could lead to much faster outcomes,” he added.

    “India has space cooperation agreements with nearly 25 nations. Unfortunately, China is not one of them."

    Even the US, which sent a congratulatory message to China following Zhurong's landing, has dubbed Beijing's civilian space programme a threat to American national security, as per an intelligence report published in April.

    Related:

    Base on the Moon, City on Mars: Elon Musk Continues Pushing for Space Colonisation
    Scientist Says Life on Mars May Exist, Explains Where it May Have Come From
    China's Zhurong Mars Rover Descends From Platform to Begin Exploration, Manufacturer Says
    Tags:
    JAXA, space, NASA, India, China, Mars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victoria de Angelis, bass guitarist for Måneskin (Italy), during the award-giving ceremony in Rotterdam. The band won top prize.
    Let's Rock: Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Final
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse