US' Pfizer, Moderna Refuse to Sell Vaccines to Indian States As Centres Shut Over Shortage

Several states across the country are reporting a shortage of vaccines. Some states have decided to opt for global tenders to procure anti-coronavirus shots with the domestic supply falling short to meet the rising demand.

Arvind Kejriwal, State Chief of India's National Capital, said on Monday that US pharmaceutical firms - Pfizer and Moderna - have refused to sell their coronavirus vaccines directly to Delhi.

Kejriwal told the local media that the vaccine makers have said that "they will deal with the central government".

Delhi is one of the worst states to be hit by the second wave of coronavirus. Kejriwal has had to shut more than 100 vaccination centres after they ran out of jabs and had to suspend vaccinations for those between 18 and 44 for a while. Consequently, the Delhi state chief has asked that the central government import vaccines and distribute them to states.

Last week, Moderna also refused a request for vaccines from the state of Punjab, saying it can deal only with the Indian Government.

More than a dozen states have issued a global tender for vaccines - Delhi is also in the process of finalising one and has been talking to manufacturers worldwide.

On Sunday, Kejriwal revealed that he is personally speaking to manufacturers globally and price will be no barrier to procuring vaccines.

Kejriwal added that the city needs 8 million vaccines a month to vaccinate on a war footing. The government wants to complete the vaccination drive in three months.

So far, India has cleared three vaccines for emergency use: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute of India's Covishield - developed in partnership with the Oxford University and British pharma giant AstraZeneca - and Russia's Sputnik V.