13:44 GMT24 May 2021
    Workers load oxygen cylinders onto a hand cart to be carried inside the COVID-19 wards at a government run hospital in Jammu, India, Friday, May 7, 2021

    Use of Industrial Oxygen in Hospitals May be Fuelling Surge in Black Fungus Cases in India

    India
    India's black fungus crisis was previously linked to the excessive use of steroids, but doctors and healthcare experts are now pointing at O2 supplies as the culprit.

    Low-quality cylinders or low-quality piping systems in intensive car units (ICUs) – and contaminated industrial oxygen supplies – in Indian hospitals may be fuelling the surge in black fungus cases across the country, experts says. 

    "Industrial Oxygen has much higher purity than medical oxygen but there have indeed been negative impacts of using industrial oxygen for medical purposes. At the time of deficit, the government just took the industrial oxygen anywhere in the country and those oxygen were not in a good condition. Every industrial oxygen has to be cleaned and the moisture has to be extracted from the cylinder to be used for medical purposes," Divya Chawla, director at Oxygize, told Sputnik.

    Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen inside the ICU ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi, India
    Two Rare Cases of Black Fungus Affecting Small Intestine Detected in New Delhi
    Oxygen is used in the iron, steel, and glass industries, and also by vial manufacturing firms. India is suffering from medical O2 shortages that have forced hospitals to use industrial O2 instead, but experts say it is not being handled hygienically.  

    "To meet the rise in demand, industrial oxygen is being procured in large quantity and questions have been asked about whether the oxygen supplied from industries matches is the quality of medical oxygen or not. This could also be one of the reasons for rise in Black fungus cases," Dr. Sampath Chandra Prasad Rao from Manipal Hospital (Bengaluru) told Sputnik. 

    Meanwhile, Karnataka's Deputy State Chief and state COVID Task Force Head Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan has ordered the Treatment Protocol Committee to investigate if the rise in the black fungus cases is linked to the use of industrial oxygen.

    The minister also said that black fungus cases have not been reported in other pandemic hit countries, and the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra have reported more than half of the total cases in India, 

    Mucormycosis, colloquially known as black fungus, is an infection from the mucormycetes group of fungi. It is abundantly found in natural environments, especially in soil. Currently, patients in India who are infected with, or have recovered from, COVID are contracting the fungal infection at an alarming rate.

    An Indian doctor checks a man who recovered from COVID-19 and now infected with black fungus at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, May 20, 2021
    An Indian doctor checks a man who recovered from COVID-19 and now infected with black fungus at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, May 20, 2021

    India has reported over cases of 8,800 black fungus and it's spreading rapidly. Aside from Gujarat and Maharashtra, at least 15 other states have reported between eight and 900 cases. The disease has a mortality rate of over 50 percent and affects the sinuses, brain, and lungs, and is particularly dangerous for diabetic or severely immuno-compromised individuals, such as cancer patients or people with HIV/Aids.

    White Fungus Triggers Fear Among Indians Amid Rising Cases of Black Fungus, COVID-19 Crisis
    Two Rare Cases of Black Fungus Affecting Small Intestine Detected in New Delhi
    SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19, India
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

