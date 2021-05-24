Tension Grips Indian State of Bihar Days After Hindus’ Homes Set on Fire: Police

On Sunday, Bihar State's main opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav from Rashtriya Janata Dal urged the ruling government to take stern action against those guilty in the Purnia incident and award compensation to the victims' families.

Inter-religious tension has erupted in India's Bihar state days after a dozen of houses belonging to 'Mahadalits' (extremely poor people) were set on blaze allegedly by an enraging mob of Muslims, officials said on Monday.

These 'Mahadalits' are reportedly from over 20 Scheduled Castes, and are extremely poor.

Speaking to Sputnik, a senior police official frp, Bihar's Purnia District said that since the incident took place in Majhwa Village on 19 May, the likelihood of more inter-religious violence has increased.

"We have increased the security across the district and are monitoring the situation closely. There are chances that Mahadalits will try and avenge the incident, he said.

Why we are not talking about this?



These are the videos of Hindu (Dalit) Houses (more than 40) burnt late night (23:45 Hrs.) on 19th May 2021, by violent Muzlim Mobs at Majhuwa Village, Baisi of Purnia, Bihar.



For details read this thread and RT in no.s to reach maximum. pic.twitter.com/qg3yS9Ov0k — Sunanda Roy 👑 || IDF stan account (@SaffronSunanda) May 22, 2021 Thousands of Muslim community set fire to all houses in the house of Dalits in Purnia district,



where is the Bhim Army ??#दलितों_पर_इस्लामिक_आक्रमण pic.twitter.com/NHXIkTxTy0 — शंकरसिंह परमार 🇮🇳🚩#प्रशासक_समिति (@Shankarparmar99) May 23, 2021​ Violence in Majhuwa village in Bihar's Purnia:

1. Many houses of Mahadalits were set on fire by radical mob of minority community.

2. Man named Newalal Rai lynched to death.

3. Pregnant woman brutally beaten.

4. Many people injured.

5. Till now, 2 arrested: Sakir and Ibrahim pic.twitter.com/ozAIZSGxDx — Daily Purnea (@DailyPurnea) May 23, 2021 ​​In the violence, two people were killed; the mob also brutally attacked members of Mahadalits with sticks and sharp weapons, injuring several of them, including a pregnant woman. Following the incident, several people have left the village as well, police said.

Posting some video statements of victims of communal violence in Bihar's Purnia, where about a dozen houses belonging to mahadalits were set on fire on night of 19 May. At least one person killed. Recorded by a local journalist pic.twitter.com/vKPxLSEHVz — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) May 23, 2021

​Prima facie the incident appears to be a land grab bid by the dominant members of the Muslim community in the area, the police officer further revealed.

The Mahadalits have lived on the land for a long time, which they claimed belongs to the government. They were pressured by members of the Muslim community to vacate it and refused.

Police, meanwhile, have filed cases against over 100 people over the incident.

"We have registered three cases against seven identified and over 100 unidentified people in connection with the violence. So far two people have been arrested in the case, while teams are working to nab the others," he added.

On Sunday, a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, led by its state treasurer, the party’s chief whip in the Bihar legislative council Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, visited Majhuwa village. They demanded the immediate arrest of everyone accused, a speedy trial, the provision of proper security to the accosted families, and that they receive adequate financial assistance from the state government.

The BJP is the coalition partner of the Janata Dal (United) party-led Bihar government.