Register
16:25 GMT23 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Farmers take part in a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in Delhi, India, January 26, 2021

    Protesting Farmers in India To Mark 'Black Day' in Delhi Despite COVID-19 Restrictions

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082168264_0:94:3072:1822_1200x675_80_0_0_098bc132785856e4f03163c74e258999.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105231082975394-protesting-farmers-in-india-to-mark-black-day-in-delhi-despite-covid-19-restrictions/

    Ever since the federal government passed a trio of controversial agricultural laws, farmers in India's Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against them. They believe the legislation leaves them at the mercy of big corporations.

    Thousands of farmers from India's Haryana and Punjab states are marching towards the capital Delhi, where they plan to observe 26 May as "Black Day" to marks six months since their protests against the "Black Laws" begun. 

    The farmers are being spearheaded by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni. 

    "The farmers have set off from Karnal so that the agitation in various districts of Delhi is well represented," Charuni said.

    Meanwhile, 12 opposition parties have also lent their support to the protesting farmers. 

    ​Both states – Haryana and Punjab – are currently under lockdown due to rising COVID cases in recent days. Haryana, governed by the BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar, has blamed the farmers for the surge in infections in the rural areas of the state, while the federal government has blamed the demonstrators for the rise in cases in Punjab.

    Since 26 November, highways leading to Delhi have been blocked by the farmers in India's Uttar Pradesh and Haryana states. They're protesting against three laws passed by Prime Minister Modi-led government: the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

    According Indian Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar, the farmers have been misled. He claimed the laws would allow the farmers to sell their crops anywhere in India apart from their designated APMC market. Under the new laws, the farmers can pursue contract farming as they are allowed to enter into supply agreements with private entities and sign agreements with corporate houses after negotiating pre-decided prices for their produce.

    "Farmers are being misled that others would occupy their land if these laws are implemented. Let me know if there is a single provision in Contract Farming law which allows any trader to snatch away the land of any farmer," the Indian Agriculture Minister said in Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament.

    The farmers believe that the new laws leave them at the mercy of big corporations. Furthermore, they allege that these laws will destroy the decades-old MSP system, making them completely dependent on private players who will then dictate the terms while buying their crops.

    Tags:
    Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, SARS coronavirus, corona, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    British model Naomi Campbell poses on the red carpet during the Time 100 gala at Lincoln Centre in New York on 23 April 2019
    The Famous Couturiers' Muse: 'Black Panther' Naomi Campbell Turns 51
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse