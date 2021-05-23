Register
19:34 GMT23 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A sweeper cleans the street outside the Reserve Bank of India's headquarters in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

    COVID-Hit Indians Fear Losing Gold as Banks Change Loan Rules

    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080141085_0:0:3045:1713_1200x675_80_0_0_953b6d029d0e78e6904962b05768ad1d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202105231082974288-covid-hit-indians-fear-losing-gold-as-banks-change-loan-rules/

    The second wave of COVID-19 has not only taken a toll on people's health but is now also hitting their savings as banks change their gold loan policies.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a loan facility last year to lend up to 90 percent of the value of gold deposited as collateral, which attracted a lot of borrowers. However, the loan facility expired on 31 March 2021.

    According to the RBI's new ruling, banks will now be able to disburse loans equating to 75 percent of the gold's worth, but customers who already took the loan at 90 percent may now lose their assets as the banks seek to keep extra gold as collateral. 

    “The banks are putting the gold into auction because a lot of customers are not able to pay the interest leave aside the 15 percent difference of loan to value. The customers will not be able to renew their loans,” an employee working in the gold loan department of a top private bank told Sputnik on the condition of anonymity. 
    Echoing his views, Shashank Srivastava, who works in the gold loan department of Small FinCare Finance Bank, told Sputnik: “As per the new ruling, the banks are forced to take the margin money. If the customers are not able to pay the margin money and interest their gold goes into auction causing them a huge loss.”

    Generally, people take gold loans as they believe that they can return the money anytime and get their valuables back, but with new ruling means many of them will hesitate before taking gold loans.

    Srivastava said that if the RBI doesn’t relax the new ruling, many customers will not take gold loans,  which will hamper the banks. “Gold loans are the most secured loan as the customers have to mortgage their valuables, so the chances of non-performing assets (NPA) is less, but with other loans the chances of NPA is higher,” he added.

    Relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) mourn a man, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), next to his funeral pyre at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 21, 2021.
    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    Second COVID Wave Has Hampered India's Economic Recovery by 15%, Unemployment to Rise - Economist
    Banks offering gold loans are vouching on the new ruling so that people continue to take out the gold loans. Another employee with a top bank said that the RBI has taken this decision in a bid to boost demand for other loans such as personal and home loans so that banks can accrue more interest.

    According to a report by the World Gold Council on gold loans in India, demand for such loans through non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and banks has increased during the COVID pandemic. Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance's Gold Loan business in the second quarter of 2020-21 increased by 15 percent and 33.4 percent respectively compared to the previous year. The Federal Bank's Gold Loan also grew by 36 percent in the second quarter. At the same time, Indian Bank saw a growth of 10 percent.

    Related:

    Long Queues Outside Banks Undermine Battle Against COVID-19 in India
    Indian Gold, Jewellery Trade Suffers $1.36 Billion Loss Despite Festivities
    Thousands Throng to Indian Village to Receive Ayurvedic 'Miracle Medicine' for COVID-19 - Video
    Tags:
    gold, coronavirus, COVID-19, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victoria de Angelis, bass guitarist for Måneskin (Italy), during the award-giving ceremony in Rotterdam. The band won top prize.
    Let's Rock: Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Final
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse